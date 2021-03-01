IND USA
Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 begins. Here's how to register for jab on Co-Win

  • Co-Win's citizen self-registration module will ensure fool-proof identification of deserving candidates for receiving the vaccines, the government has said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:14 AM IST

India on Monday started vaccinating older people and those with medical conditions, which put them at risk, against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the second phase of its immunisation drive began. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to be inoculated against the coronavirus disease. Citizens above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age suffering from comorbidities are being covered during this phase after health and frontline workers were given the shot in the first phase.

The Co-Win application lets the citizens schedule the vaccination session online at centers of their choice. The citizen self-registration module will ensure fool-proof identification of deserving candidates for receiving the vaccines, the government has said.

Eligible people can self-register on the Co-Win 2.0 portal through their mobile number. As many as four registrations can be made using one number. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number. The photo ID card number for each such beneficiary must be different, the health ministry has stated.

People can the following photo identity documents to register online:

Aadhar Card/Letter

Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)

Passport

Driving License

PAN Card

NPR Smart Card

Pension document with a photograph

Here is how to register on the portal:

  1. Citizens can register by logging in “www.cowin.gov.in”’
  2. Enter valid mobile number. Click on “Get OTP” button
  3. OTP is sent at the phone number via SMS
  4. Enter the OTP and click the “Verify” button.
  5. Once the OTP is validated, the “Registration of Vaccination” page appears
  6. Enter details required in the “Registration of Vaccination” page
  7. Once the details are entered for registration, Click the “Register” button at the bottom right
  8. The person receives a confirmation message on successful registration

How to register more people:

  1. Once registration is completed; the system will show the “Account Details”
  2. Citizens can add three more people linked with the particular mobile number by clicking on the “Add More” button
  3. Enter all the details of the individual to be included and then click on the Add button

How to deregister individuals:

  1. Citizens can delete individuals linked with one’s mobile number
  2. Login with username and password, and navigate to the dashboard.
  3. Click on the delete icon button to delete a member
  4. A confirmation message will appear on the deletion

How to schedule vaccination appointment:

  1. Citizens can schedule appointments from the “Account Details” page.
  2. Click on calendar icon button for booking vaccination appointment or click “SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT”
  3. System navigates to the “Book Appointment for Vaccination” page
  4. Search the vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block and pin code from the dropdowns
  5. On clicking the “Search” button, the system will display below the list of vaccination centre as per Search Criteria
  6. Centre name will be displayed on the right panel of the page
  7. On clicking any centre at the panel, the available slots (date and capacity) will be displayed
  8. Once the “book” button is clicked, the “Appointment Confirmation” page is displayed
  9. Click the “Confirm” button after verifying the details for final confirmation on booking
  10. Once confirmed, the confirmation page with the “Appointment Successful” message will be displayed

How to reschedule appointment:

  1. Re-login to the “Citizen Registration” module; with an already registered mobile number
  2. Click on the calendar icon to reschedule an already booked appointment
  3. Citizen is directed to the ‘Book Appointment for Vaccination” page, wherein one can search the revised date and center once the new date is selected
  4. Click “Book” to reschedule
  5. Confirm by clicking “ Confirm”
  6. Once confirmed, the confirmation page with the “Appointment Successful” message will be displayed

Once vaccinated for the first dose, the citizen will be automatically scheduled for an appointment for the second dose at the same centre of receiving the first dose of vaccination. In case the user has moved to another city, appointments can be rescheduled for the nearest vaccination centre in that city.

Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 begins. Here’s how to register for jab on Co-Win

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • Co-Win's citizen self-registration module will ensure fool-proof identification of deserving candidates for receiving the vaccines, the government has said.
