Inspired, humbled: Bharat Biotech tweets after PM Modi takes Covaxin
Bharat Biotech on Monday said it was 'inspired and humbled’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. The Hyderabad-based company’s tweet came soon after the Prime Minister was inoculated with the first dose of a home-grown vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).“Inspired and humbled by Hon'ble PM's remarkable commitment to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Yes, we all shall fight #COVID-19 together and emerge victorious,” the company posted on Twitter as it tagged the Prime Minister’s tweet.
PM Modi took his first dose of Covaxin at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and urged those who are eligible to get inoculated. "Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” Modi said on Twitter as he posted a picture of him getting the shot at AIIMS.
Bharat Biotech has said efficacy data from a late-stage trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers who took Covaxin will be out soon. The company and Drugs Controller General of India have said Covaxin is safe and effective, based on early and intermediate studies.
The Prime Minister was the first person to be vaccinated on Monday as the country began its second phase of the immunisation campaign. During Phase 2, people above 60 years of age, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions, are eligible for the vaccinations. The first phase started on January 16. India, which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world after the United States, has so far vaccinated more than 12 million health and frontline workers.
Those eligible can register and book an appointment for vaccination using the Co-Win 2.0 portal or through other applications such as Aarogya Setu, the government has said. They can also walk-in to get themselves registered at the nearby session site to get vaccinated.
India's tally of the coronavirus disease climbed over 11.11 million with 15,510 new infections and 106 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday morning.
