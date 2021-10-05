Registration of vehicles older than 15 years to cost more from April 2022

From April of next year vehicle owners will have to shell out ₹5,000 for renewal of the registration if their vehicle is more than 15 years old, the Union ministry of road transport and highways notified on Tuesday. The renewal fee will cost owners eight times more than what it costs to register new vehicles.

The charge for renewing the license of a 15-year-old car would be ₹5,000 and registration of a new vehicle will cost only ₹600. The charges of registration renewal of bikes older than the stipulated age of 15 years would be ₹1,000, but registering new vehicles will cost only Rs.300.

The ministry also notified that renewal of certificate of fitness for a bus or truck older than 15 years will bear a cost which is nearly eight times higher than what owners of commercial vehicles currently pay. Thus for the renewal of a fitness certificate for a bus or truck older than 15 years an amount of ₹12,500 will be charged from April while in the case of medium-sized goods vehicle or passenger motor vehicle, it would cost ₹10,000.

Under the the National Automobile Scrappage Policy launched by the Prime Minister in August this year fitness tests have been made mandatory for heavy commercial vehicles from April 1, 2023. Similar measures are expected to be put in place for other vehicles from June 2024.

In case of delay in renewal of fitness certificate an additional fee of ₹50 for each day of delay after the expiry of certificate of fitness will also be levied. These new rules may be called the Central Motor Vehicles (23rd Amendment) Rules, 2021, the ministry said.

The ministry said the measure was adopted as a part of the vehicle scrappage policy, in order “to have a system of incentives and disincentives to nudge vehicle owners to discard old and polluting vehicles, which have higher maintenance and fuel consumption costs.” It added that there will be a waiver of the fee for issuance of certificate of registration for a new vehicle, purchased against the authority of the Certificate of Deposit (CoD) issued by a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility for a vehicle being scrapped.

