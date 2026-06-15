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Relatives involved in land dispute beat Chhattisgarh farmer, run tractor over him

Police said Hosram was allegedly assaulted with sticks before a tractor was driven over him after he fell to the ground

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 03:48 pm IST
By Ritesh Mishra
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A 60-year-old farmer’s relatives allegedly killed him by beating him with sticks and running a tractor over him at Pathrai village in Chhattiagarh’s Surguja on Sunday, police said on Monday and added the two sides were involved in a land dispute.

Police said the arrested accused include Umesh, who allegedly ran the tractor over the farmer. (Shutterstock)

Sub-divisional police officer Rajendra Mandavi said eight accused, including two women, have been arrested and statements of the farmer’s family and the accused were being recorded.

Police said the arrested accused include Umesh, who allegedly ran the tractor over Hosram, Bajrang Paikra, Bhuvneshwar, Manoj, Raghunandan, Bodhan, Kamli and Pyari. Police have seized the tractor and said further investigation is underway.

Police said Hosram was involved in a long-running dispute with his relative, Bajrang, over the ownership of 6.30 acres of farmland. They added that the land originally belonged to their aunt Kameshwari, a childless woman. Hosram claimed rights over the property based on her will, insisting he had taken care of Kameshwari. Bajrang also claimed land ownership and went to court.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

family feud land dispute
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