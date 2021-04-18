Relax age bar for jabs, says Patnaik

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to expand the Covid-19 vaccine supply chain, and allow the open sale of jabs.

Patnaik has also urged the PM to lower the age bar for eligibility for jabs at least in bigger cities, so that the floating population of workers can be taken care of. “Covid-19 vaccines may be made available outside the government supply chain in the open market so that willing citizens who can afford the vaccine can avail them,” he said in the letter.