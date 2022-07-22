Reliance Jio reports 24% rise in quarterly profit
- The company's net profit for quarter ended June 30 came in at 43.35 billion rupees ($542.57 million), compared with 35.01 billion rupees in the same period a year ago, Jio said in a regulatory filing.
Published on Jul 22, 2022 05:26 PM IST
Reuters | , Bengaluru
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries, reported a 24% rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, as it added more subscribers.
