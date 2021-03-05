Reliance to bear full costs of employees, family members vaccination: Nita Ambani
Nita M Ambani, philanthropist, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, has sent a mail to all Reliance employees and their family members, urging them to register for the government of India's Covid-19 vaccination programme, and the company would bear the full cost of the vaccination for the employee, spouse, parents and children.
In the mail, the non-executive director of Reliance Industries said cherishing the health and happiness of our family is what it means to be part of a family--the Reliance family.
She said: "With your support, we will soon be able to put the pandemic behind us. Until then do not let your guard down. Continue to take the utmost safety and hygiene precautions. We are in the last stages of the collective battle. Together we must win and we will win."
Earlier, in the Reliance Family Day 2020 message, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had given assurances that as soon as any approved vaccine is available in India, Reliance would plan early vaccination for all employees and family members.
The government has now started the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme.
She concluded the letter, "Corona haarega, India Jeetega."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Congress can't even': BJP minister says Cong passed off Taiwan pics as Assam's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Give allowance till son gets his first degree, not just till he's 18: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Delhi's temperature could reach 35°C by Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narendra Singh Tomar says 'revolutionary' laws will enhance farmers' income
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance to bear full costs of employees, family members vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain and thunderstorm warning for many parts of NW India from March 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Indian-Americans taking over US,' says President Joe Biden in NASA meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India's Covid-19 tally over 11.17 million after 16,838 fresh cases
Verifying reports of 3 Myanmarese cops crossing over to India, says Mizoram
- A Reuters report quoting unnamed officials stated that at least 19 Myanmarese policemen have crossed over to the Indian side through border areas in Serchip and Champhai districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Thackeray party takes credit of closing Karachi Bakery; not true, say others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Gujarat leg of bullet train may open before Maharashtra first if...': Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to hold virtual summit on bilateral issues with his Sweden counterpart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC directs UP police to give post mortem report of farmer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least three Myanmar cops cross into India seeking refuge
- Those entering India can be granted refugee status, but they will be deported if the government decides against it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyber policy to factor in threat from state actors
- The 50-odd pages document, anchored by the national security adviser’s office, is now awaiting the approval from the Prime Minister’s office before it is released.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox