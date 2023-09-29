Religious slurs in House: Complaints against Bidhuri, Ali sent to privileges panel

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred the complaints against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri for using religious slurs against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali on the floor of the House last week to the privileges committee. He also referred a complaint against Ali for “inciting” Bidhuri by using “highly objectionable” comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(PTI)

While at least four opposition MPs have written to Birla urging action against Bidhuri, the complaint against Ali was filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

All the complaints have been sent to the privileges committee as per the practice followed in the Lok Sabha, people aware of the details said on Thursday.

Bidhuri triggered a massive controversy by targeting the BSP lawmaker with religious slurs that amount to hate speech during the special session in the new Parliament building last week. The video of the abusive attack, which took place in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 on September 21, went viral on social media and provoked outrage from other parliamentarians, some of whom — including Ali — sought action over breach of parliamentary privilege.

In his letter to the speaker, Congress’s floor leader in the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “…never in the history of Parliament have such words been used against a member of a minority community.”

“Considering the circumstances and the brazen violation of all norms and rules relating to the functioning of the House, it would only be appropriate to have the matter examined in detail by the Privileges Committee and punitive action taken against the errant Member, Ramesh Bidhuri,” he added in the letter.

Dubey in his complaint to the speaker said Ali had “incited” Bidhuri and this aspect should also be considered while examining the complaints against him. He alleged that the BSP MP made a “highly objectionable” and “demeaning” comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he claimed incited Bidhuri to react. Ali has denied the allegation.

In a post on X in Hindi, Dubey said his complaint is now being looked into.

Earlier, the BJP issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri, asking the South Delhi MP to explain his conduct within 10 days.

Ali denied using any unparliamentary words against the PM, and said the BJP was trying to frame a narrative against him that he provoked Bidhuri in Parliament. “…I had demanded that the speaker expunge the highly objectionable words used against Modiji from the record,” Ali posted on X.