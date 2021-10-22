‘Relook and restore status quo’: Punjab CM on Centre’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “relook and restore" the status quo that existed before notification of 11th October 2021 regarding BSF's jurisdiction.

Channi was referring to the notification released by the Ministry of home affairs on October 12, which amended the powers of the Border Security Force (BSF) to carry out search, seizure, and arrest in Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam. In Punjab, the jurisdiction of BSF was extended to 50 kilometre (km), up from the existing 15 km, along the international border in the state.

Channi’s office insisted that restoring the status quo of BSF’s jurisdiction will“enable BSF and Punjab Police to work together against anti-national forces for safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity of India”.

Similar extensions are also being enforced in West Bengal, and Assam whereas in Gujarat the existing jurisdiction of 80 km is being rolled back to 50 km, and in Rajasthan, the jurisdiction, which currently extends to 50 km of the international border, will remain unchanged.

The two opposition-ruled states-Punjab and West Bengal - criticised the Centre’s move as an “attack on the country’s federal structure”. Channi had vehemently criticised the extension, telling reporters that the Congress government will not accept the Centre’s decision to allow BSF’s jurisdiction to be extended from the existing 15km as "it is against the spirit of federalism".

Channi insisted that the state police is more than capable of handling law and order situations across the state as it has been doing so since the days of militancy and ensuring communal harmony is not disturbed.