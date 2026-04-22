‘Remain united against terror’: J&K CM, Amit Shah pay tributes to Pahalgam attack victims

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack — which took place one year ago today, killing 26 people.

Pahalgam Anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Indian Army Issue Warning To Terrorists & Their Backers

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What was meant to be a quiet, joyful day for tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam turned into a tragedy that left an entire nation grieving, and families with a loss forever etched in their hearts.

Taking to X, Abdullah remembered the attack, “One year on, we remain united against terror & against violence. We remain resolute in our desire to rid J&K of suffering & innocent deaths.”

Also Read: 'Allahu Akbar': When a zipline operator's chant on viral clip caused alarm after Pahalgam attack

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{{^usCountry}} Calling the attack “cowardly”, the chief minister said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir "We remain committed to doing everything to ensure it never happens again." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling the attack “cowardly”, the chief minister said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir "We remain committed to doing everything to ensure it never happens again." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We also remain in eternal solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones a year ago in that cowardly attack. May the souls of the victims of the terror attack rest in peace." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We also remain in eternal solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones a year ago in that cowardly attack. May the souls of the victims of the terror attack rest in peace." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} J&K's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the attack will not be forgotten or forgiven. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} J&K's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the attack will not be forgotten or forgiven. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We will not forget. We will not forgive. This is our solemn vow. India stands unified against terrorism. We pledge unwavering commitment and resolute determination to eradicate terrorism from the soil of Jammu Kashmir," Sinha said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We will not forget. We will not forgive. This is our solemn vow. India stands unified against terrorism. We pledge unwavering commitment and resolute determination to eradicate terrorism from the soil of Jammu Kashmir," Sinha said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Humble tributes to the innocent souls who lost their lives in the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam on this day in 2025. Their memory endures indelibly in our hearts. My thoughts and prayers are with their families," the LG added.

‘India will continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism’, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the victims of the attack, saying India will continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it.

Also Read: ‘We have been through hell’: Pahalgam attack victims' families mourn loss a year after tragedy

"Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity, against which we must stand united to fight and defeat. India will continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it," he said in a post on X.

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"The grief and pain of losing our people still remain in the heart of every Indian," he added.

‘Those who lost their lives will never be forgotten’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his respects, saying those who lost their lives in the “gruesome” attack last year will never be forgotten.

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"As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," he wrote on X.

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