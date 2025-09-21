Remains of shell that landed in Kashmir's Dal Lake during Op Sindoor found in cleanliness drive

The remains of a shell have been found in the Dal Lake during a cleaning drive in the water body, officials said. The shell reportedly exploded during the Operation Sindoor in May. The remains were taken to the police station for further examination. On the morning of May 10, a missile-like object landed deep inside Dal Lake, a major tourist attraction in Srinagar, after loud explosions rocked the city.(AP/Representational Image)

During the cleaning drive on Saturday, officials from the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) found the remains of the shell in Srinagar’s Dal Lake, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. They said that the remains were taken to the nearest police station, where they will be examined further, and necessary action will be taken.

On the morning of May 10, a missile-like object landed deep inside Dal Lake, a major tourist attraction in Srinagar, after loud explosions rocked the city. The smoke billowed from the surface when the object landed, officials had said.

On the same day, another suspected object was recovered from Lasjan on the outskirts of the city. Multiple blasts were heard in Srinagar on May 10. A cleanliness drive was organised at Dal Lake as part of the nationwide ‘Sewa Parv’ campaign.

Operation Sindoor was India's military response to Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, in which India destroyed nine terror infrastructures, belonging to terrorist outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Lashkar-e-Taiba, located in Pakistan and PoK. The armed forces also killed over 100 terrorists in the military operation.

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday praised India’s efforts in Operation Sindoor and said that the military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May demonstrated the country’s strength to its enemies and served as proof that it created its own destiny through its firm resolve. As a result of the precision strikes by Indian forces, terrorist groups in Pakistan are reportedly shifting to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and other areas.