Remnant of Cyclone Yaas moves away, weakens into a low pressure area

The depression, remnant of very severe cyclonic storm Yaas, over the central parts of Jharkhand moved northwards and lay around 100 km north of Ranchi and 150 km south of Patna on Thursday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It moved northwards and weakened into a well-marked low pressure area on Friday morning, IMD added.

"Depression (remnant of very severe cyclonic storm “YAAS”) over Bihar & adjoining Jharkhand has weakened into a well-marked low pressure area lay over Bihar adjoining East UP at 0530 hrs today," IMD tweeted.

Cyclone Yaas made landfall in Odisha on Wednesday morning and has raged over West Bengal and Jharkhand over the last few days.

The cyclonic storm, second to ravage the western coast of India in a week after Cyclone Taukate, impacted Odisha and West Bengal the most. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that according to initial estimates, the cyclone has caused damages of around ₹15,000 crore in the state. She also announced a package of ₹1,000 crore in immediate relief in the form of a scheme named Duare Tran (doorstep relief).

On Friday, the chief minister is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be in state to take stock of relief measures being taken in the aftermath of the cyclone. The PM will arrive at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal after he assesses the damage caused by the cyclone in Odisha and will be received by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

CM Banerjee will also meet PM Modi at the Air Force station and discuss issues related to the cyclone, before conducting aerial surveys of cyclone-affected areas in the state separately, news agency ANI reported.