India News
india news

Remnants of cyclone Gulab to bring heavy rain to central and west India

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh and Telangana; heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Marathwada is likely during next 2-3 days
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Cyclone Gulab weakened into a deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha on Sunday night and moved westwards. At 5.30am on Monday, the deep depression lay about 110km south-southeast of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) and 140km west-northwest of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a depression during the next 12 hours. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) is likely at isolated places very over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha on Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected at isolated places over south Odisha and Rayalaseema.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh and Telangana; heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Marathwada is likely during next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. “As the cyclone weakens, the remnant will move towards central India bringing rain to central India and west India including Maharashtra and Gujarat at least for next 2-3 days,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

