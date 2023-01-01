Remote access to Prof Rajendra Singh varsity’s digital library to benefit 4.5L students

PRAYAGRAJ In good news for students of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University and its affiliated colleges, they will now be able to access e-content of their courses through the varsity’s online digital library.

The state university has accelerated its efforts in this regard, said varsity officials. In the first phase, 5,000 books of different courses -- including BA, BSc, BCom -- are being uploaded on the digital library, officials added.

Confirming the development, PRSU vice-chancellor Professor Akhilesh Kumar Singh said that students will soon get the facility of online e-content and remote access to the digital library of the university. “Preparations for this are now in the final stages. In the first phase, 5,000 books will be uploaded on the digital library,” he added.

The move will especially benefit those students who were not able to buy books of due to lack of money. Following the proposed development, they will be able to read the course books through the digital library, the VC said.

Along with this, the university administration is also starting the facility of granting remote access to the digital library from this year itself so that the students can study sitting right at home even if they do not have the physical books available with them.

The e-content is being prepared by the different faculties and departments of university and colleges. A specially constituted committee of experts has been given the responsibility of checking its quality. The committee will make the e-content available to the registrar after scrutinising it. The registrar would then upload the approved using his login ID, officials pointed out.

The Prayagraj-based Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University, formerly known as Allahabad State University, is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh set up in 2016. The university has a total of 667 colleges affiliated to it -- including 348 colleges in Prayagraj, 77 in Kaushambi, 77 in Fatehpur and 165 in Pratapgarh district. There are a total of around 4.5 lakh students enrolled in the colleges and the varsity.

