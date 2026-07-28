‘Removed in error’: Meta on blocking PM Modi's video on Facebook

Meta on Tuesday issued a statement on blocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video on Facebook, saying that the content had been “removed in error”. It informed that the video has now been restored. Soon after, the ministry of information and technology summoned the global head of public policy of Meta (Facebook and Instagram), said sources.
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PM Modi's video that was removed by Meta
The controversy surrounds a video message that PM Modi shared last week addressing the youth amid the raging protests over the NEET paper leak controversy where he addressed them as ‘friends’. He acknowledged the gravity of the issue and announced that the Centre will move a bill providing for fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved.
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Addressing the concerns of students and parents, Modi said in his late-night message that the government recognised the gravity of the crisis. “Friends, I know that paper leak is not a minor issue. It has caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents.”
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Addressing the concerns of students and parents, Modi said in his late-night message that the government recognised the gravity of the crisis. “Friends, I know that paper leak is not a minor issue. It has caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents.”
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The Prime Minister said the government had taken several steps over the past two-and-a-half months against those responsible for leaks.
The Centre subsequently introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes tougher punishment for offenders, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, enhanced fines and the establishment of Special Fast-Track Courts to try offences under the Act.
However, the Opposition reacted sharply to Modi's video, calling Modi's response “hollow” and “desperate”.
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“Mr. Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Don’t insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video. 1. Sack Pradhan. 2. Punish those who beat students. 3. Apologise,” Rahul Gandhi said on X.
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