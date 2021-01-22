'Govt dismissing angst of millions of farmers': CWC passes resolution on farm laws

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution against the three farm laws and said they were detrimental to the Constitutional rights of states and the systems of MSP, Public Procurement and PDS. "The CWC demands that the Modi government should forthwith repeal the three anti-agriculture laws," the resolution read.

Passed in the CWC meeting on Friday, the resolution noted that the laws did not pass the test of Parliamentary scrutiny as they were "bulldozed by muzzling the voice of the opposition". "Particularly in Rajya Sabha, the three laws were passed by Voice Vote in an unprecedented fashion as the Government did not have the requisite majority on the floor," it read.

Also Read: CWC may hold organisational elections between May 15 and May 30

According to the CWC, these laws, if implemented, would adversely affect all citizens as pricing of all food products would be at the mercy of a handful of people.

"There is only one demand of India's farmers and farm labourers — repeal the three objectionable laws. But the Government continues to side-step, malign, deceive and hoodwink the farmers by attempting to tire out, intimidate and divide the farmers. Let the BJP Government understand one unequivocal truth - India's farmers shall neither bow down, nor be cowed down," the resolution read.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws passed by the Centre in September last year. These laws, which according to the farmers would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations, are- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Also Read: Farmers 'reject' Centre's proposal to put laws on hold for 1.5 years

"Across the country, farmers and farm labourers have been protesting, taking out rallies, holding hunger strikes, conducting tractor yatras and extensive demonstrations, yet a tyrannical Government dismisses the angst of millions of farmers by branding them as 'anti-nationals' and worse," the resolution read, adding that according to the farmers' organisations, 147 farmers have lost their lives.