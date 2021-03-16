Home / India News / Replace judge in coal scam: SC to Delhi HC
india news

Replace judge in coal scam: SC to Delhi HC

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, took note of a letter received by the registrar general of the Delhi high court last month to appoint some other judge in place of Bharat Parashar who was designated as a special judge by the apex court in 2014.
By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:21 AM IST
The CAG’s report tabled in Parliament in August 2012 had pegged the losses due to irregularities in allocation of coal blocks at 1.8 lakh crore.(HT Archive)

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to replace the special judge in Delhi trying the coal block allocation scam cases over delay in deciding the matters.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, took note of a letter received by the registrar general of the Delhi high court last month to appoint some other judge in place of Bharat Parashar who was designated as a special judge by the apex court in 2014.

The registrar general sought permission of the SC to nominate another suitable officer as special judge in place of Bharat Parashar, “in the matter which is pending for about six years when the law contemplates the disposal of such matters in two years, which may be extended up to 4 times by periods of six months each”.

“We find that Mr Bharat Parashar, who has acted as a special judge, Patiala House Court, New Delhi, needs to be replaced, as he has now completed more than 6 years in the post after having been posted as special judge in the above mentioned court since August 19, 2014,” said the court.

The CAG’s report tabled in Parliament in August 2012 had pegged the losses due to irregularities in allocation of coal blocks at 1.8 lakh crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

LIVE: China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases

Parliament panel questions new OTT guidelines

Boris Johnson to visit India in April-end, Indo-Pacific ties in focus

Taj Mahal ticket prices likely to increase for tourists

Subsequently, the SC ordered a CBI probe into the case and designated a special court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coal scam
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP