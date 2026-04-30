Repolling request made for 77 booths in West Bengal, EC to take call after probe

The Election Commission is examining demands for repolling in 77 booths across four Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district following the second phase of the West Bengal elections held on April 29, officials said on Thursday.

Voters queue up as they wait to cast their votes during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 at a polling station, in Howrah.(X/@ECISVEEP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to an official, the poll panel has received a total of 32 complaints from Falta, 29 from Diamond Harbour, 13 from Magrahat and three from Budge Budge.

Requests for repolling are typically raised by political parties, candidates, polling agents or observers, citing alleged irregularities such as EVM malfunction, booth capturing, voter intimidation or breaches in voting secrecy.

“The complaints, which surfaced soon after polling concluded on Wednesday, include allegations of EVM tampering, use of substances on machines, and attempts to obstruct surveillance cameras. In view of the volume and nature of complaints, the Commission is taking no chances,” a senior official told PTI.

Acting on these reports, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has directed Special Observer Subrata Gupta to conduct on-ground inspections before any decision is taken.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Gupta is currently visiting the affected booths and holding discussions with other observers. “He has been asked to physically verify the situation at each of these locations and submit a detailed report,” an official source said, noting that the move departs from the usual next-day scrutiny process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta is currently visiting the affected booths and holding discussions with other observers. “He has been asked to physically verify the situation at each of these locations and submit a detailed report,” an official source said, noting that the move departs from the usual next-day scrutiny process. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Election Commission will take a final call on repolling after Gupta submits his findings. If deemed necessary, repolling in the affected booths could be conducted as early as Friday, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Election Commission will take a final call on repolling after Gupta submits his findings. If deemed necessary, repolling in the affected booths could be conducted as early as Friday, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A serious allegation has also emerged from Magrahat Paschim in the Diamond Harbour area, where it was claimed that spy cameras were placed in voters’ shirt pockets to monitor their voting choices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A serious allegation has also emerged from Magrahat Paschim in the Diamond Harbour area, where it was claimed that spy cameras were placed in voters’ shirt pockets to monitor their voting choices. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The instructions are clear. Assess everything at the ground level before taking a call,” another official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The instructions are clear. Assess everything at the ground level before taking a call,” another official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Kulkarni ...Read More Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON