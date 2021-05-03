Reports claiming fresh vaccine orders not placed are incorrect, says Centre

The Centre on Monday rubbished allegations that the government has not placed any fresh orders for the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines for its nationwide immunisation programme.

“There have been some media reports alleging that the Centre has not placed any fresh order for Covid-19 vaccines. The news reports suggest that the last order placed with the two vaccine makers (100 million doses with SII and 20 million doses with Bharat Biotech) was in March 2021. These media reports are completely incorrect, and are not based on facts,” said Union health ministry in a statement issued on Monday.

The Central government clarified that 100% advance of ₹1,732.50 cr (after TDS ₹1699.50 cr) was released to Serum Institute of India (SII) on April 28, 2021, for 110 million (11 crore) doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July, and was received by them on April 28, 2021. As on date, against the last order of 100 million (10 crore) doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 87.5 million (8.744 crore) doses have been delivered till May 3, 2021.

Serum Institute of India locally manufacturers Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.

The ministry also said that 100% advance of ₹787.50 cr (after TDS ₹772.50 cr) was released on April 28, 2021, to Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) for 50 million (5 crore) Covaxin doses during May, June and July, and was received by them on April 28, 2021. As on date, against the last order of 20 million (2 crore) doses for supplies of Covaxin vaccine, 8.8 million ( 0.8813 crore) doses have been delivered till May 3, 2021.

“Hence, to say that fresh orders have not been placed by Government of India is not correct,” the ministry said.

As on May 2, 2021, Government of India has provided over 165.4 million (16.54 crore) vaccine doses free of cost to all states and Union Territories. At least 7.8 million (78 lakh) doses are still available with the states, to be administered, and at least another 5.6 million (56 lakh) doses will be received by the states over the next three days.

“Under the Liberalised Pricing & Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy, Government of India would continue to procure its share of 50% of the monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccines, and would continue to make it available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier,” further read the health ministry statement.

In response to health ministry statement, Serum Institute of India put out a tweet soon after. “We endorse this statement, & the authenticity of the information. We have been working closely with the Government of India for the past year & thank it for its support. We remain committed to ramping up our vaccine production to save every life we can,” it read.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla also put out a statement saying that among multiple reports, it was important that correct information be shared with the public as his comments made in past may have been misconstrued.

“Vaccine manufacturing is a specialised process, it is therefore not possible to ramp up production overnight. We also need to understand that the population of India is huge and to produce enough doses for all adults is not an easy task. Even the most advanced countries and companies struggling in relatively smaller populations,” Poonawalla said in a statement.

“Secondly, we have been working closely with the Government of India since April last year. We have got all kinds of support, be it scientific, regulatory and financial. As of today, we received total orders of over 260 million (26 crore) doses, of which we supplied more than 150 million (15 crore) doses. We have also got 100% advance of ₹1732.50 crore by GOI for the next tranche of 110 million (11 crore) doses in the next few months. Another 110 million (11 crore) doses would be supplied in the second channel for states and private hospitals in the next few months,” the statement said.

“Lastly, we understand that everyone wants the vaccine to be available in the quickest possible time. That is our endeavour, too, and we are making every effort to achieve that. We shall work even harder and strengthen India’s fight against Covid-19,” he further said.

