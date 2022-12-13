'Reprehensible': Congress show-cause notice to party leader over remarks on PM

Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to former minister Raja Pateriya over his controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a reply within three days as to why he should not be expelled from primary membership of the party. In a letter to Pateriya, Madhya Congress Committee vice-president Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said that his objectionable and reprehensible words used for PM Modi at a party meeting in Panna district “comes under the category of gross indiscipline.”

“In the Congress meeting held at Powai in Panna district, you used very objectionable and reprehensible words for Prime Minister Hon. Shri Narendra Modi ji. This act of yours comes under the category of gross indiscipline. So answer in three days why you shouldn't be expelled from Congress party membership,” the letter read.

The veteran Congress leader was detained from his residence on Tuesday in connection with his controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after he was booked for allegedly asking people to “kill” Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “save” the Constitution. The FIR against the former state minister for technical education was registered by Panna police on the directions of state home minister Narottam Mishra after the video went viral.

After the backlash, Pateriya released a clarification video saying, "I am a follower of Gandhi ji and Gandhi's followers can not talk about murder. The video has been misinterpreted."

“It was not a complete video and I wanted to say to kill Modi politically people will have to unite themselves. The video is being projected wrongly and is of my speech in Pawoi tehsil of Panna district some time ago.”

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath condemned Pateriya's remark saying the issue is now in the court and the party will accepts its decision.

"I condemn such statements,Cong is a party of Mahatma Gandhi's ideology. Issue is now in court and we will accept whatever it will decide. I have already issued show cause notice. Once the statement is made, clarifications should be given to Police," Kamal Nath said, as quoted by ANI.

