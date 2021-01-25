Republic Day 2021: Check full list of Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence medals awardees

The Union ministry of home affairs on Monday, on the eve of the Republic Day, announced the names of the fire service, home guards and civil defence personnel who will be awarded by President Ram Nath Kovind. On the 72nd Republic day, the President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is being awarded to eight personnel and the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is being awarded to two personnel for their acts of valour and gallantry. The President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is being awarded to 13 personnel and the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is being given to 50 personnel for their distinguished and meritorious records of services.

In addition, as many as 54 personnel are also being awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals. Of them, the President's Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Gallantry is awarded to three personnel and the President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service will be awarded to four personnel and 47 personnel respectively.

Here’s the full list of awardees:

President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry

Delhi

1. Satyavan - station officer

2. Mahabir Singh - leading fireman

3. Late Amit Kumar - fire operator

4. Manjeet Rana - fire operator

Jammu and Kashmir

1. Late Rattan Chand - leading fireman

2. Late Mohmad Aslam - SG fireman

3. Late Vimal Raina - fireman

Tamil Nadu

1. Late Rajkumar Rajenderan - fireman

Fire Service Medal for Gallantry

Karnataka

1. Suganagouda- fireman driver

Odisha

1. Kasyap Kumar Pattanaik - leading fireman

President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service

Daman & Diu

1. Amratlal Carsane - assistant director

Delhi

1. Rajesh Panwar - chief fire officer

2. Sanjay Kumar Tomar - deputy chief fire officer

Karnataka

1. Basavanna Chikka Basavaiah - deputy director

2. Praveen - assistant fire station officer

Kerala

1. George TA - assistant station officer

Maharashtra

1. Devendra Prabhakar Potphode - chief fire officer

Odisha

1. Kamala Kanta Puhan - leading fireman

Sikkim

1. Indra Kumar Rai- deputy chief fire officer

CISF, MHA

1. Pratap Singh Rawat - assistant sub-inspector (fire)

2. Harisha Srinivasa - assistant sub-inspector (fire)

3. Hambir Singh - assistant sub-inspector (fire)

NFSC, MHA

1. Jagdish Faqirchand Bathav - junior demonstrator

Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service

Andaman & Nicobar

1. Moti Lal Paul - sub-inspector (station officer)

Arunachal Pradesh

1. Mali Buru - station officer

Assam

1. Gakul Chandra Das - sub-officer

2. Bipul Kumar Das - leading fireman

Bihar

1. Krishna Prasad Singh - fire station officer

2. Sudama Ram - leading driver

Daman & Diu

1. Tulcidas Mangari - assistant station fire officer

Delhi

1. Rajesh Kumar - assistant divisional officer

2. Yashwant Singh Meena - station officer

3. Ram Pal - leading fireman

4. Subhash Chander Barthwal - assistant wireless officer

Himachal Pradesh

1. Ashok Kumar - sub fire officer

Jammu & Kashmir

1. Puran Singh - leading fireman

2. Satpal Khajuria - leading fireman

Karnataka

1. G Krishnoji - fire station officer

2. Bangera Yogesh Padmayya - Leading Fireman

3. M Tulasairamappa - fireman driver

4. Bedrala Ravindranath Rajesh - fireman

Kerala

1. Abdul Rasheed K - regional fire officer

2. Nasar P - senior fire and rescue officer

Maharashtra

1. Sanjay Dadaji Pawar - in charge chief fire officer

2. Dharmaraj Narayanrao Nakod - assistant station officer

3. Rajaram Kalu Kedari - leading fireman

Meghalaya

1. Wanlambok Lapang- leading fireman

Mizoram

1. Vanlalruala - leading fireman

Nagaland

1. AW Jamir - inspector(fire)

Odisha

1. Sarat Chandra Mallick - assistant fire officer

2. Pradeep Kumar Pattanaik - station officer

3. Prakash Kumar Behera - leading fireman

4. Balabhadra Dehury - driver havildar

Sikkim

1. Vishal Kumar Gurung - chief fire officer

Tamil Nadu

1. Rathakrishnan Alagirisamy Raju - station officer

2. Angamuthu Muthusamy - driver mechanic

3. Muralidharan Naamath Cottatta - fireman driver

4. Chellapandi Pitchai - fireman

Telangana

1. Yagna Narayana Annapareddy - district fire officer

2. Jagadishwar Katta - leading fireman

Uttar Pradesh

1. Santosh Kumar Rai - chief fire officer

Uttarakhand

1. Daya Kishan - fire station second officer

2. Kunwar Singh Rana - leading fireman

West Bengal

1. Satyabrata Roy - station officer

2. Sk.Emamul Hossain - sub-officer

3. Rabin Kundu - leader

4. Milan Kumar Dutta - fire operator

CISF, MHA

1. Shiv Pratap - assistant commandant (fire)

2. Manjunatha R - assistant sub-inspector (fire)

NFSC, MHA

1. Ramesh Ramaji Dharne - fire and rescue operator

M/o Petroleum & Natural Gas

1. Dansingh Madavsingh Chaudhary - chief fireman

2. Naizu Ambatt Varkey - deputy general manager (fire and safety)

3. Deba Kanta Baruah - supervisor (fire service)

President’s Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Gallantry

Odisha

1. Late Banawasi Moharana - home guard

Rajasthan

1. Late Kewal Singh - border home guard volunteer

2. Late Bhawani Singh - border home guard volunteer

President’s Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service

Delhi

1. Baljit Singh Solanki - addl. chief warden

Himachal Pradesh

1. Priya Brat Sharma - company commander

Odisha

1. Pradip Kumar Pattanaik - HG company commander

2. Sudam Charan Pattanaik - HG platoon commander

Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service

Andaman & Nicobar

1. Annakutty Thomas - HG(R)/154

2. G NeelaVeni - HG(R)/186

Assam

1. Hemanga Talukdar - junior staff officer

2. Paresh Chandra Pathak - Subedar

3. Atul Chandra Barman - platoon commander

4. Mahadev Sharmah - platoon commander

5. Gopal Chandra Das - post warden

Bihar

1. Abhay Kumar Sinha - home guard

2. Laliteshwar Prasad - home guard

Chandigarh

1. Sukhvir Singh - HG Platoon Sergeant

Chhattisgarh

1. Sanjay Kumar Mishra - district commandant

2. Narsingh Netam - district commandant

3. Jitendra Kumar Mishra - company quarter master

4. Jeevan Lal Kannoje - Naik

5. Gulab Singh Rajput - Lance Naik

6. Govind Prakash Tawar - HG Sainik

Delhi

1. Jeetendar Kumar Mahto - junior instructor

2. Hirdesh Kumar Chauhan - field messenger

3. Iqbal Singh Jagdeva - senior chief warden

Goa

1. Minaxi Anant Kubal - Hon platoon commander

2. Nayan Dipu Velingkar - HG volunteer

Gujarat

1. Rajesh Kumar Keshavlal Bhoi - Sr instructor

2. Kantibhai Ambalal Patel - junior staff officer

3. Lalitchandra Harishankar Vyas - sub-inspector instructor

4. Tejabhai Ramjibhai Solanki - Havaldar

5. Karansinh Shivsinh Kumpavat (retd) - second in command

6. Ashoksinh Laxmansinh Jadeja - subedar company commander

7. Arvindbhai Ganpatbhai Benkar - naib subedar platoon commander

Haryana

1. Mohit Sharma - chief warden

Himachal Pradesh

1. Virender Singh Mehta - platoon commander

2. Nageshwar Kumar- platoon commander

Madhya Pradesh

1. Manish Singh Chauhan- Sr staff officer

2. Mahesh Kumar Pandre - divisional commandant

3. Priti Bala Singh - divisional commandant

Meghalaya

1. Thioris Sulein - havildar

2. Pherson Ranee - lance naik

3. Md Faruq Hussain - fireman

Odisha

1. Rajkumar Pal - platoon commander

2. Bhawani Sankar Kanhar - home guard

3. Sisirakant Sahu - home guard

4. Akshaya Kumar Nayak - home guard

Rajasthan

1. Ravindra Singh Chauhan - company commander

2. Shashi Shekhar Sharma - platoon commander

Tripura

1. Akhil Debbarma - HG volunteer

Uttarakhand

1. Lalit Mohan Joshi - divisional commandant

2. Chandrakishore - Inspector

Ministry of railway

1. B Baskar - Sr CD inspector

