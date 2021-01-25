Republic Day 2021: Check full list of Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence medals awardees
The Union ministry of home affairs on Monday, on the eve of the Republic Day, announced the names of the fire service, home guards and civil defence personnel who will be awarded by President Ram Nath Kovind. On the 72nd Republic day, the President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is being awarded to eight personnel and the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is being awarded to two personnel for their acts of valour and gallantry. The President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is being awarded to 13 personnel and the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is being given to 50 personnel for their distinguished and meritorious records of services.
In addition, as many as 54 personnel are also being awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals. Of them, the President's Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Gallantry is awarded to three personnel and the President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service will be awarded to four personnel and 47 personnel respectively.
Here’s the full list of awardees:
President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry
Delhi
1. Satyavan - station officer
2. Mahabir Singh - leading fireman
3. Late Amit Kumar - fire operator
4. Manjeet Rana - fire operator
Jammu and Kashmir
1. Late Rattan Chand - leading fireman
2. Late Mohmad Aslam - SG fireman
3. Late Vimal Raina - fireman
Tamil Nadu
1. Late Rajkumar Rajenderan - fireman
Fire Service Medal for Gallantry
Karnataka
1. Suganagouda- fireman driver
Odisha
1. Kasyap Kumar Pattanaik - leading fireman
President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service
Daman & Diu
1. Amratlal Carsane - assistant director
Delhi
1. Rajesh Panwar - chief fire officer
2. Sanjay Kumar Tomar - deputy chief fire officer
Karnataka
1. Basavanna Chikka Basavaiah - deputy director
2. Praveen - assistant fire station officer
Kerala
1. George TA - assistant station officer
Maharashtra
1. Devendra Prabhakar Potphode - chief fire officer
Odisha
1. Kamala Kanta Puhan - leading fireman
Sikkim
1. Indra Kumar Rai- deputy chief fire officer
CISF, MHA
1. Pratap Singh Rawat - assistant sub-inspector (fire)
2. Harisha Srinivasa - assistant sub-inspector (fire)
3. Hambir Singh - assistant sub-inspector (fire)
NFSC, MHA
1. Jagdish Faqirchand Bathav - junior demonstrator
Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service
Andaman & Nicobar
1. Moti Lal Paul - sub-inspector (station officer)
Arunachal Pradesh
1. Mali Buru - station officer
Assam
1. Gakul Chandra Das - sub-officer
2. Bipul Kumar Das - leading fireman
Bihar
1. Krishna Prasad Singh - fire station officer
2. Sudama Ram - leading driver
Daman & Diu
1. Tulcidas Mangari - assistant station fire officer
Delhi
1. Rajesh Kumar - assistant divisional officer
2. Yashwant Singh Meena - station officer
3. Ram Pal - leading fireman
4. Subhash Chander Barthwal - assistant wireless officer
Himachal Pradesh
1. Ashok Kumar - sub fire officer
Jammu & Kashmir
1. Puran Singh - leading fireman
2. Satpal Khajuria - leading fireman
Karnataka
1. G Krishnoji - fire station officer
2. Bangera Yogesh Padmayya - Leading Fireman
3. M Tulasairamappa - fireman driver
4. Bedrala Ravindranath Rajesh - fireman
Kerala
1. Abdul Rasheed K - regional fire officer
2. Nasar P - senior fire and rescue officer
Maharashtra
1. Sanjay Dadaji Pawar - in charge chief fire officer
2. Dharmaraj Narayanrao Nakod - assistant station officer
3. Rajaram Kalu Kedari - leading fireman
Meghalaya
1. Wanlambok Lapang- leading fireman
Mizoram
1. Vanlalruala - leading fireman
Nagaland
1. AW Jamir - inspector(fire)
Odisha
1. Sarat Chandra Mallick - assistant fire officer
2. Pradeep Kumar Pattanaik - station officer
3. Prakash Kumar Behera - leading fireman
4. Balabhadra Dehury - driver havildar
Sikkim
1. Vishal Kumar Gurung - chief fire officer
Tamil Nadu
1. Rathakrishnan Alagirisamy Raju - station officer
2. Angamuthu Muthusamy - driver mechanic
3. Muralidharan Naamath Cottatta - fireman driver
4. Chellapandi Pitchai - fireman
Telangana
1. Yagna Narayana Annapareddy - district fire officer
2. Jagadishwar Katta - leading fireman
Uttar Pradesh
1. Santosh Kumar Rai - chief fire officer
Uttarakhand
1. Daya Kishan - fire station second officer
2. Kunwar Singh Rana - leading fireman
West Bengal
1. Satyabrata Roy - station officer
2. Sk.Emamul Hossain - sub-officer
3. Rabin Kundu - leader
4. Milan Kumar Dutta - fire operator
CISF, MHA
1. Shiv Pratap - assistant commandant (fire)
2. Manjunatha R - assistant sub-inspector (fire)
NFSC, MHA
1. Ramesh Ramaji Dharne - fire and rescue operator
M/o Petroleum & Natural Gas
1. Dansingh Madavsingh Chaudhary - chief fireman
2. Naizu Ambatt Varkey - deputy general manager (fire and safety)
3. Deba Kanta Baruah - supervisor (fire service)
President’s Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Gallantry
Odisha
1. Late Banawasi Moharana - home guard
Rajasthan
1. Late Kewal Singh - border home guard volunteer
2. Late Bhawani Singh - border home guard volunteer
President’s Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service
Delhi
1. Baljit Singh Solanki - addl. chief warden
Himachal Pradesh
1. Priya Brat Sharma - company commander
Odisha
1. Pradip Kumar Pattanaik - HG company commander
2. Sudam Charan Pattanaik - HG platoon commander
Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service
Andaman & Nicobar
1. Annakutty Thomas - HG(R)/154
2. G NeelaVeni - HG(R)/186
Assam
1. Hemanga Talukdar - junior staff officer
2. Paresh Chandra Pathak - Subedar
3. Atul Chandra Barman - platoon commander
4. Mahadev Sharmah - platoon commander
5. Gopal Chandra Das - post warden
Bihar
1. Abhay Kumar Sinha - home guard
2. Laliteshwar Prasad - home guard
Chandigarh
1. Sukhvir Singh - HG Platoon Sergeant
Chhattisgarh
1. Sanjay Kumar Mishra - district commandant
2. Narsingh Netam - district commandant
3. Jitendra Kumar Mishra - company quarter master
4. Jeevan Lal Kannoje - Naik
5. Gulab Singh Rajput - Lance Naik
6. Govind Prakash Tawar - HG Sainik
Delhi
1. Jeetendar Kumar Mahto - junior instructor
2. Hirdesh Kumar Chauhan - field messenger
3. Iqbal Singh Jagdeva - senior chief warden
Goa
1. Minaxi Anant Kubal - Hon platoon commander
2. Nayan Dipu Velingkar - HG volunteer
Gujarat
1. Rajesh Kumar Keshavlal Bhoi - Sr instructor
2. Kantibhai Ambalal Patel - junior staff officer
3. Lalitchandra Harishankar Vyas - sub-inspector instructor
4. Tejabhai Ramjibhai Solanki - Havaldar
5. Karansinh Shivsinh Kumpavat (retd) - second in command
6. Ashoksinh Laxmansinh Jadeja - subedar company commander
7. Arvindbhai Ganpatbhai Benkar - naib subedar platoon commander
Haryana
1. Mohit Sharma - chief warden
Himachal Pradesh
1. Virender Singh Mehta - platoon commander
2. Nageshwar Kumar- platoon commander
Madhya Pradesh
1. Manish Singh Chauhan- Sr staff officer
2. Mahesh Kumar Pandre - divisional commandant
3. Priti Bala Singh - divisional commandant
Meghalaya
1. Thioris Sulein - havildar
2. Pherson Ranee - lance naik
3. Md Faruq Hussain - fireman
Odisha
1. Rajkumar Pal - platoon commander
2. Bhawani Sankar Kanhar - home guard
3. Sisirakant Sahu - home guard
4. Akshaya Kumar Nayak - home guard
Rajasthan
1. Ravindra Singh Chauhan - company commander
2. Shashi Shekhar Sharma - platoon commander
Tripura
1. Akhil Debbarma - HG volunteer
Uttarakhand
1. Lalit Mohan Joshi - divisional commandant
2. Chandrakishore - Inspector
Ministry of railway
1. B Baskar - Sr CD inspector