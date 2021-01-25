IND USA
Republic Day 2021: Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among 10 Padma Bhushan awardees
india news

Republic Day 2021: Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among 10 Padma Bhushan awardees

Prominent Shia preacher and scholar Shri Kalbe Sadiq was the third person to have received the award posthumously this year.
Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday.(Photo: INCIndia/ Twitter)

Former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan were among the 10 people conferred one of the highest civilian awards of India, Padma Bhushan.

Prominent Shia preacher and scholar Shri Kalbe Sadiq was the third person to have received the award posthumously this year. He was also the vice-president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board before he passed away in November last year. Sadiq was known to be one of the most reputable Shia cleric in Uttar Pradesh.

Former chief minister of Gujarat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Keshubhai Patel also got the award posthumously. He served as the CM in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001 and was a six-time member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan was also conferred the award. Mahajan, a BJP leader, served as the speaker of Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019. She was also the longest serving woman Member of Parliament before her retirement from electoral politics.

Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra (for Art), Chandrashekhar Kambara (for Literature and Education), Nripendra Misra (for Civil Service), Rajnikant Devidas Shroff (for Trade and Industry) and Tarlochan Singh (for Public Affairs) were the other five awardees.

All three Padma awards- the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - are conferred on the eve of Republic Day every year by the President.

