74th Republic Day today: Spectacular parade to march down Kartavya Path | 10 points

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path, the revamped ceremonial boulevard from the British period once known as the Rajpath, for the first time on Thursday (January 26, 2023). Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at the parade.

The week-long celebrations began on January 23, on the occasion of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind military tattoo and tribal dance festival ‘Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka’ was organised in New Delhi on January 23 and January 24. The events will culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

According to the Delhi Police, around 65,000 people will witness the parade on January 26, for which they can register through a QR code.

Top 10 points on Republic Day 2023 celebrations:

1. The Republic Day parade, which will begin at around 10.30 am, will be a unique mix of the country’s military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the country’s growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a ‘New India’.

2. The parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, he and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

3. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

4. Among the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It replaces the vintage 25-pounder gun. Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

5. The parade will commence with President Murmu taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by parade commander lieutenant general Dhiraj Seth. Major general Bhavnish Kumar, chief of staff, HQ Delhi Area, will be the parade second-in-command.

6. Marching down the Kartavya Path for the first time will be the combined Band and Marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces, led by colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy. The contingent will consist of 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

7. The first contingent in the uniform of the 61 Cavalry will be led by captain Raizada Shaurya Bali. The 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horse Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the ‘State Horse Units’.

8. Twenty-three tableaux – 17 from states/union territories and six from various ministries/departments, depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security will also roll down the Kartavya Path.

9. Security has been tightened in several parts of the national capital. Police personnel could be seen conducting thorough checks of vehicles. Heavy barricading is placed at intersections, checkpoints with sniffer dogs, and metal detectors. This comes after Delhi Police earlier this month, arrested two terrorists in the national capital having links with foreign terror organisations.

10. No traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6pm on January 25, till the parade is over. No cross traffic on the Kartavya Path from 10pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over. The C Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. From 10.30am on January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both roads and cross traffic will only be allowed depending on the parade movement.

