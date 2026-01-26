Republic Day 2026 live updates: PM Modi extends greetings on 77th Republic Day, shares 'heartfelt wish'
Republic Day 2026 live updates: India celebrates its 77th Republic Day today. The grand parade will take place at Kartavya Path, where the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the chief guests.
Republic Day 2026 live updates: An elaborate defence line-up, cultural performances, vibrant tableaux and chief guests from the European Council - several things are planned for the grand Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Monday, January 26. India marks its 77th Republic Day today, the day that commemorates the adoption of the Constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1950....Read More
The grand Republic Day Parade will be held at Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi, showcasing the nation’s defence capabilities, cultural range, and advances in technology.
The theme for this year’s Republic Day is “150 Years of Vande Mataram”, honouring the national song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The theme will feature throughout the Republic Day Parade, cultural events, tableaux, public contests, and outreach programmes, placing the song at the centre of the celebrations while connecting freedom, cultural identity, and present-day national goals, an official press release said.
Who are the chief guests at the 77th Republic Day?
This year’s celebrations will have Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, as the chief guests at the parade.
The two leaders received a Guard of Honour upon their arrival in India on Sunday. They are expected to adopt a joint EU-India comprehensive strategic agenda and broaden regional and multilateral cooperation on January 27.
What will be on display this Republic Day?
BrahMos and Akash weapon systems, the rocket launcher system ‘Suryastra’ with deep-strike capabilities, and the Main Battle Tank Arjun will be among the main military platforms that India will present during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path today.
The newly raised Bhairav light commando battalion and Shaktiban Regiment, along with Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels, will take part in the ceremonial event for the first time, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Officials also said that India will showcase its development path, cultural range, and defence strength, including newly raised units and models of major weapon systems used during Operation Sindoor, at the 77th Republic Day celebrations.
The parade will also mark the first appearance of the Shaktiban Regiment, which has been formed within the artillery and is equipped with drone, counter-drone, and loiter munition systems.
A tri-services tableau showing replicas of major weapon systems used by the Indian military during Operation Sindoor last May is expected to be one of the key attractions at the parade.
When will the Republic Day parade begin?
The ceremony will begin at 10:30 am and last for about 90 minutes, according to an official release.
It will open with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in honouring the fallen heroes by placing a wreath. After this, the prime minister and other dignitaries will move to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to watch the parade.
The arrival of President Droupadi Murmu, the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission in the “Traditional Buggy” will be accompanied by the President’s Bodyguard, the senior-most Regiment of the Indian Army.
As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute fired using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an artillery system developed in India.
The parade will then move forward with the President taking the salute. This year, about 2,500 cultural performers from every state and union territory will take part. Around 10,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to watch the parade.
Republic Day 2026 live updates: Security intensified across Delhi-NCR and LoC
Republic Day 2026 live updates: The national capital has been put on high alert for the 77th Republic Day, with stricter security checks in place across the Delhi-NCR region.
Police teams carried out detailed vehicle inspections at the Gurugram, Chilla, Tikri, Singhu, Kapashera, Badarpur, and Dhaula Kuan borders as part of security measures for the Republic Day celebrations.
Republic Day 2026 live updates: Where to watch the R-Day parade live
Republic Day 2026 live updates: You can watch the parade on these platforms:
- The Republic Day parade can be watched on Monday, January 26, on Doordarshan and its YouTube channel.
- The live broadcast will also be available on All India Radio’s YouTube channel and on official government websites.
- Viewers across India can also follow the parade on most news channels and their websites. Head to hindustantimes.com for latest updates.
Republic Day 2026 live updates: Parade to begin at 10:30 am
Republic Day 2026 live updates: The ceremony will start at 10:30 am and continue for around 90 minutes, as stated in an official release.
Senior leaders of the European Union will attend India’s Republic Day celebrations today. The visit is being seen as an important step as India and the bloc work towards a major trade agreement.