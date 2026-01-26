Simran Bala scripts history, becomes first lady officer to lead all-male CRPF contingent at 77th R-Day parade

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) assistant commandant Simran Bala created history by leading an all-male contingent of the paramilitary force at the ceremonial Republic Day parade along New Delhi’s Kartavya Path on Monday. Simran Bala joined the CRPF less than a year ago. (PTI file photo)

The 26-year-old officer, who hails from Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir, commanded a squad of 147 personnel from the country’s largest paramilitary force to the tune of the CRPF song ‘Desh ke hum hain rakshak’ (We are the guards of the nation), played by the force band during the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

While women CRPF officers have led Republic Day contingents in the past, this marked the first time that a woman officer commanded a full contingent of male personnel at the annual national event.

“I feel truly honoured to lead the contingent at the Republic Day parade. I am thankful to the CRPF for giving me this opportunity,” PTI quoted her as saying during the parade rehearsals.

About Simran Bala Simran, who hails from an army background joined the force less than a year ago, is the first woman from her district - Rajouri, to join the country's largest paramilitary force in the officer rank. Her father and grandfather had served in the Indian Army.

After completing her graduation in political science from the Government College for Women in Jammu's Gandhinagar, Simran was commissioned into the force in April 2025. She is currently serving her first posting with the 'Bastariya' battalion in Chattisgarh. Her battalion is tasked to undertake anti-Naxal operations.

The Central Reserve Police Force is the nation's top internal security force, with its three main theatres of combat being anti-Naxal operations, counter-terrorist offensives in Jammu and Kashmir, and counter-insurgency duties in the northeast. The force currently comprises nearly 3.25 lakh personnel.