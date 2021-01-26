Republic Day 26th January 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi greets nation on R-Day
India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. The nation's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display at the Rajpath in the national capital today.
Apart from tableaus of armed forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaus from different ministries/departments of the central government and paramilitary forces and six from ministry of defence will also be on display during the annual parade.
The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade.
JAN 26, 2021 07:01 AM IST
PM Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day
PM Modi tweets, "Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!"
JAN 26, 2021 07:00 AM IST
India to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day
India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday with military might and cultural diversity on display.
With many firsts, India’s military might, cultural diversity on display on R-Day
- The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.
Much ado about Netaji portrait at Prez House
- The claim, that the portrait was based on Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, popularly known as Bumba, who played Bose in a 2019 movie, Gumnaami gathered momentum.
Troops come to blows in India-China face-off
- The latest incident took place at Naku La area, which is at a height of over 5,000 metres, on January 20, when Chinese soldiers attempted to intrude into the Indian territory.
Conversion ordinance: Don’t take HC ‘lightly’, top court tells UP govt
- The state government, got adjournments from the high court in the last two hearings citing the pendency of the similar petitions before the Supreme Court.
India to impose permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok: Report
Govt confers 119 Padma honours
- The list of Padma awards also comprised 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri recipients.
SC rejects Andhra govt plea to defer local polls
- On January 8, state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar released the schedule for elections to be held in four phases
Stage set for mega tractor rally; Parliament march on Feb 1
- The police say about 30,000 tractors are likely to participate in the rally, but farm leaders said the number of vehicles will be closer to 200,000.
Republic Day 2021: List of police personnel who received gallantry medals
- The break-up of 946 police personnel who have been awarded medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2021.
'Change lifestyle to adapt to climate change': PM Modi
- "We have promised ourselves that we will not just meet our Paris Agreement targets but exceed them...” PM Modi said.
Willing to resign, Nagaland Lokayukta tells SC, seeks protection from state
- The Nagaland government had come to the Supreme Court in exceptional circumstances for orders to restrain the sitting Lokayukta from hearing any case or exercising his powers or functions under the Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017.
He deserved top medal: Col Santosh Babu's kin disappointed with Maha Vir Chakra
- His mother said she was not at all happy to receive the news that her son was conferred Maha Vir Chakra. “I expected the top medal, not this,” she said.
Republic Day 2021: Govt announces gallantry award winners. Full list here
'India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh': President's veiled dig at China
President Kovind says Indian armed forces 'adequately mobilised'
