Republic Day 26th January 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi greets nation on R-Day

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. The nation's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display at the Rajpath in the national capital today.

Apart from tableaus of armed forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaus from different ministries/departments of the central government and paramilitary forces and six from ministry of defence will also be on display during the annual parade.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade.

Follow all live updates here: