India News / Republic Day 26th January 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi greets nation on R-Day
A vehicle cleans Rajpath on the eve of Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.
A vehicle cleans Rajpath on the eve of Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.(AFP)
Live

Republic Day 26th January 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi greets nation on R-Day

  • Republic Day 2021 Live Updates: The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:01 AM IST

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. The nation's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display at the Rajpath in the national capital today.

Apart from tableaus of armed forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaus from different ministries/departments of the central government and paramilitary forces and six from ministry of defence will also be on display during the annual parade.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 26, 2021 07:01 AM IST

    PM Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day

    PM Modi tweets, "Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!"

  • JAN 26, 2021 07:00 AM IST

    India to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day

    India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday with military might and cultural diversity on display.

India’s military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations.(ANI)
India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations.(ANI)
With many firsts, India’s military might, cultural diversity on display on R-Day

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:41 AM IST
  • The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.
President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Sunday. (Twitter)
President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Sunday. (Twitter)
Much ado about Netaji portrait at Prez House

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:21 AM IST
  • The claim, that the portrait was based on Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, popularly known as Bumba, who played Bose in a 2019 movie, Gumnaami gathered momentum.
A Chinese soldier stands guard on the Chinese side of the Naku La border crossing between India and China.(AFP File)
A Chinese soldier stands guard on the Chinese side of the Naku La border crossing between India and China.(AFP File)
Troops come to blows in India-China face-off

By Rahul Singh, Rezaul H Laskar, Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:22 AM IST
  • The latest incident took place at Naku La area, which is at a height of over 5,000 metres, on January 20, when Chinese soldiers attempted to intrude into the Indian territory.
A Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, made it clear that it will not transfer the petitions against the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, to itself, but would like the high court to rule on the validity of the law.(HT Archive)
A Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, made it clear that it will not transfer the petitions against the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, to itself, but would like the high court to rule on the validity of the law.(HT Archive)
Conversion ordinance: Don’t take HC ‘lightly’, top court tells UP govt

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:13 AM IST
  • The state government, got adjournments from the high court in the last two hearings citing the pendency of the similar petitions before the Supreme Court.
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration. (REUTERS)
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration. (REUTERS)
India to impose permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok: Report

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:56 AM IST
The ministry's June order stated that the apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, stepped down last August and was the first Japanese PM to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in 2014.(REUTERS)
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, stepped down last August and was the first Japanese PM to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in 2014.(REUTERS)
Govt confers 119 Padma honours

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:53 AM IST
  • The list of Padma awards also comprised 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri recipients.
During the hearing, senior advocates Parag Tripathi and BH Marlapally, appeared on behalf of the associations of state government officers and other employees.(HT Archive)
During the hearing, senior advocates Parag Tripathi and BH Marlapally, appeared on behalf of the associations of state government officers and other employees.(HT Archive)
SC rejects Andhra govt plea to defer local polls

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:10 AM IST
  • On January 8, state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar released the schedule for elections to be held in four phases
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi (REUTERS)
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi (REUTERS)
Stage set for mega tractor rally; Parliament march on Feb 1

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:01 AM IST
  • The police say about 30,000 tractors are likely to participate in the rally, but farm leaders said the number of vehicles will be closer to 200,000.
A SSB personnel on alert at Rajpath near India Gate on the eve of Republic Day, in New Delhi(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
A SSB personnel on alert at Rajpath near India Gate on the eve of Republic Day, in New Delhi(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Republic Day 2021: List of police personnel who received gallantry medals

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:11 AM IST
  • The break-up of 946 police personnel who have been awarded medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2021.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Climate Adaptation summit in the Netherlands via video conferencing. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Climate Adaptation summit in the Netherlands via video conferencing. (ANI)
'Change lifestyle to adapt to climate change': PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:59 PM IST
  • "We have promised ourselves that we will not just meet our Paris Agreement targets but exceed them...” PM Modi said.
A note by the Lokayukta suggested “unpleasant circumstances” and “hostile environment” as the reason to quit forthwith but “upon dismissal of writ petition (by Nagaland government)” by the Supreme Court..(HT PHOTO)
A note by the Lokayukta suggested “unpleasant circumstances” and “hostile environment” as the reason to quit forthwith but “upon dismissal of writ petition (by Nagaland government)” by the Supreme Court..(HT PHOTO)
Willing to resign, Nagaland Lokayukta tells SC, seeks protection from state

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:55 PM IST
  • The Nagaland government had come to the Supreme Court in exceptional circumstances for orders to restrain the sitting Lokayukta from hearing any case or exercising his powers or functions under the Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017.
The chief minister said the state government was announcing the ex gratia in honour of the bravery shown by Col Santosh Babu while fighting the Chinese troops.(HT PHOTO.)
The chief minister said the state government was announcing the ex gratia in honour of the bravery shown by Col Santosh Babu while fighting the Chinese troops.(HT PHOTO.)
He deserved top medal: Col Santosh Babu's kin disappointed with Maha Vir Chakra

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • His mother said she was not at all happy to receive the news that her son was conferred Maha Vir Chakra. “I expected the top medal, not this,” she said.
Representative Photo(PTI )
Representative Photo(PTI )
Republic Day 2021: Govt announces gallantry award winners. Full list here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The wartime Chakra series awards include highest Paramvir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra and Vir Chakra. The peacetime highest gallantry awards include Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
'India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh': President's veiled dig at China 

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The President said that soldiers of the armed forces ensure security of our national boundaries amid severest conditions including in Galwan Valley and Siachen.
"Our national interest will be protected at all costs," the President declared in his address to the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day.(ANI Photo)
"Our national interest will be protected at all costs," the President declared in his address to the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day.(ANI Photo)
President Kovind says Indian armed forces 'adequately mobilised'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:57 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind's remarks came amid the nearly nine-month-long military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.
