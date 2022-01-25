Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Republic Day: DD installs special cameras for 360-degree coverage
india news

Republic Day: DD installs special cameras for 360-degree coverage

Special arrangements have been made in collaboration with the Indian Air Force to showcase the newly added elements in the fly-past. The R-Day coverage will be available on all of DD channels from 9.15am
The Rajpath ahead of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (AFP)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 09:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents

NEW DELHI: Public service broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) has installed dozens of cameras, including two for a birds-eye view on top of the India Gate and Rajpath, as it has planned a 360-degree coverage of the Republic Day celebrations that will also be live-streamed on two YouTube channels.

“The high-definition visuals will be made more engaging through animated graphics and renowned commentators, who will be elaborating upon every detail as the event unfolds,” said Prasar Bharati in a statement. It added for inclusive coverage, commentary will also be available in sign language.

Special arrangements have been made in collaboration with the Indian Air Force to showcase the newly added elements in the fly-past. The Republic Day coverage will be available on all of DD channels from 9.15am.

DD has deployed 59 cameras from Rashtrapati Bhawan to National Stadium for the coverage. As many as 33 cameras have been put up at Rajpath, 16 at the National War Museum, India Gate, National Stadium, and 10 at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has separately written to affiliated schools asking them to encourage students, teachers, and their families to register for watching the live streaming of the Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony.

It asked schools to play five promos, developed by the defence ministry, showing highlights of the Republic Day 2022, during the breaks while conducting online classes.

“Keeping in view the recent surge in Covid cases, the ministry of defence has taken an initiative to invite the citizens for watching the live streaming of Republic Day and Beating the Retreat Ceremony and to show their solidarity to the Republic of India,” said a letter to the heads of CBSE-affiliated schools last week. It said the ministry’s website www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in, and a YouTube channel will host the events virtually.

