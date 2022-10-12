Request Aamir Khan not to hurt religious sentiments: MP minister on ad for bank

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday hit out at a recent advertisement of AU Small Finance Bank featuring Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani. Mishra said Khan should not perform in such advertisements keeping Indian traditions and customs in mind.

The 50-second commercial shows Khan and Advani as newlyweds driving to their home after the marriage ceremony.

The couple is seen having a discussion about how neither of them cried during their post-wedding ceremony - known as "bidai".

The advertisement then shows Khan moving into his bride’s household and taking his first step inside, contrary to traditional Indian culture of the bride shifting into the groom’s house. Khan then explains how small changes can help bring about bigger transformations.

Amid an uproar over the commercial that aimed at sending a social message, Mishra said, “I have seen actor Aamir Khan's advertisement for a private bank after receiving a complaint. I request him to not do such advertisements by keeping the Indian traditions and customs in mind," news agency PTI reported

“I do not consider it appropriate. Such things about Indian traditions, customs, and deities keep coming, especially (from) Aamir Khan. The sentiments of a particular religion are hurt by such acts,” Mishra said.

The Madhya Pradesh home minister added that the actor did not have the right to hurt anyone's sentiments.

The private bank’s advertisement caused a huge uproar on social media with many Twitter users stating they would close their accounts with the bank.

Hashtags like #BoycottAUSmallFinanceBank and #BoycottAamirKhan were also trending on Twitter.

Earlier, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri too had criticised the advertisement.

“I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots,” Agnihotri tweeted on Tuesday.

