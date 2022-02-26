Rahul Gandhi on video of 'Indian students in bunkers' in Ukraine: 'I appeal...'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video on Twitter of Indian students stuck in Ukraine, asking for immediate help. In the video, two Indian students from Bangalore are seen requesting the Indian government and the Indian embassy in Ukraine to evacuate them as soon as possible.

“The visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many (students) are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to GOI to execute urgent evacuation,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Meghna, a student from Bangalore who has been living in a Bunker, said there are Indians from all parts of the country who were stranded in the bunker with no food, water, or even proper ventilation.

“We need help. We cannot see anyone taking a step, any higher officials,” Meghna said while urging the Government of India to come to their rescue. “No special flights have been accommodated for us. We see no help coming. We are staying in this bunker and it is very difficult. We request you to send help,” she said in the video tweeted by Rahul Gandhi.

“There are more than 15,000 students who are stuck in this country. Please evacuate us,” Raksha, another student from Bangalore, said.

The video then shows a lot of people stuck in tiny bunkers with no light. At the end of the video, Meghna’s brother is seen appealing to the government to rescue her. “My sister is stuck in Ukraine. Can you please help her? I want her back,” he said.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has advised its citizens not to move to any of the border posts without coordination with its officials. "All Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any border posts without prior coordination with government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv," a government statement read.

Meanwhile, a special Air India flight landed in Romania on Saturday morning amid India's efforts to bring back citizens stuck in Ukraine via alternative routes. The flight - AI-1943 - left from Mumbai at 3:25 am.

The external affairs ministry (MEA) has also opened a 24-hour helpline to assist Indian students trapped in Ukraine. Here are the helpline numbers.