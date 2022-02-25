Russia-Ukraine war: 24-hour helplines set up for families of Indian in Ukraine

The External Affairs Ministry (MEA) has opened a 24-hour helpline to assist Indian students trapped in Ukraine. In view of the crisis in Ukraine, the ministry has also set up a Control Room in Delhi to provide information and assistance to worried family and friends. The ministry has shared the toll-free number of the control room via a press release. These numbers are:

+91 11 23012113

+91 11 23014104

+91 11 23017905

The e-mail address of the control room is - situationroom@mea.gov.in

The MEA has also issued separate guidelines and helpline numbers for Indians stuck in Ukraine. Students can contact the Indian Embassy in Ukraine capital Kyiv if they need any assistance.

These helpline numbers are:

+38 0997300428

+38 0997300483

+38 0933980327

+38 0635917881

+38 0935046170

Students can also send e-mails to cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has assured students stuck there that alternate arrangements are being made to ensure their safe return and has asked them to carry their passports at all times.

@IndiainUkraine issues a fresh advisory for all Indian Nationals/Students in Ukraine.



Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of our citizens.



📞 Additional 24*7 helplines:



Yesterday the embassy in Kyiv also issued an advisory for students without a place to stay. Sharing a list of bomb shelters - many of which are located in underground metros - the embassy asked the students to consult Google maps to help locate nearby shelters.

Meanwhile, individual states have also set up helplines and provided e-mail addresses.

Andhra Pradesh has appointed officials to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to provide the best possible help to the stranded students from the state in Ukraine. The helpline number set up is 0863-2340678 and the WhatsApp number is 8500027678.

Karnataka has also set up helplines and a nodal officer to coordinate with the centre. The helpline number is 080-22340676 and e-mails can be sent to manoarya@gmail.com or revenuedmkar@gmail.com.

Punjab has also issued a special helpline for people from the state stuck in Ukraine. The number is 0181-2224417.

Mumbai has set up a helpline at 022-22664232 and e-mails can be sent to mumbaicitync@gmail.com.

