Resident doctors begin black ribbon protest against Ramdev for comments on allopathy

Resident doctors across Delhi and several other cities on Tuesday started one day black ribbon protect against yoga guru Ramdev for his comments on allopathy. The protest was called by the Federation Of Resident Doctors’ Associations – an umbrella organisation for various associations – that has over 20,000 members across government hospitals in Delhi itself.

The doctors will continue their routine work wearing a black ribbon to register their protest and services will not be hampered at any of the hospitals.

“We would like to say that the protest is not against ayurveda, but against Baba Ramdev and his statements about allopathic doctors,” said Dr Manish Kumar, president of the resident doctors’ association of Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung hospital.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the IMA-Junior Doctor’s Network has also decided to join the protest. Letters announcing the protest were issued last Monday night by several resident doctors’ association, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, which had held a protest against Ramdev a few days ago as well.

Others to have issued letters include Sanjay Gandhi hospital, ESI hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, AIIMS-Rishikesh, IMA Rajasthan, Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), and Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD).

The controversy started after two videos of Ramdev went viral where he is seen calling allopathy a “stupid science” as lakhs died despite getting allopathic treatment for Covid-19. He also said that 10,000 allopathic doctors had died despite being vaccinated.

The IMA clarified that the country lost 753 doctors during the first wave of the pandemic when vaccines weren’t available and 513 so far during the second wave of the pandemic. “None in the first wave could receive the vaccine and the majority who had died in the second wave also could not take their vaccine for various reasons,” the letter said.

The IMA filed a police complaint, sent a ₹1,000 crore defamation notice, and a letter to the Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The health minister rapped Ramdev for his comments in a letter, following which the yoga guru had issued an apology.

However, he followed it up with a set of 25 questions about allopathy, asking why it not have cure for diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart conditions. Later, he also claimed that he did not need a vaccine against Covid-19 as he had dual protection of yoga and ayurveda.