‘Resolve things through dialogue’: Uttarakhand speaks to Mika Singh amid Daler Mehndi's event row

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to singer Mika Singh over the phone on Thursday amid the controversy surrounding his brother, singer Daler Mehndi, and state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal. Dhami said “any misunderstanding or difference of opinion should be resolved through dialogue and in a cordial atmosphere”.

Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks to Mika Singh about Daler Mehndi, says artists welcome in Uttarakhand. (HT file)

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Officials aware of the matter said Dhami emphasised the importance of communication and mutual understanding during the conversation.

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“Uttarakhand has always followed the principle of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ and welcomed guests with warmth and respect,” the chief minister said. He added artists from across the country and the world are welcome in the state and are be treated with due respect.

Deep Dive What happened between Daler Mehndi and Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal at the Kunjapuri Mela? Uniyal interrupted Mehndi’s performance, accused him of lip-syncing and questioned whether he was fit to perform. He also alleged Mehndi was under the influence of alcohol, but the articles say this was not verified. What did Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami say about the Daler Mehndi row? Dhami said he would speak to Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi and urged that differences be resolved through dialogue. He also said Uniyal had clarified that he did not intend to hurt the singer and suggested it was time to close the matter. Why is Mika Singh demanding an apology from Subodh Uniyal? Mika said the allegation that Daler Mehndi was drinking was wrong and objected to the singer being reprimanded publicly on stage. He called on Uniyal to acknowledge the mistake and apologise for the way Mehndi was treated.

“In ‘Devbhoomi’ Uttarakhand, artists from across the country and the world are welcomed and respected wholeheartedly. The state government remains firmly committed to honouring art, culture and artists,” Dhami said.

Earlier in the day, during a press conference, Dhami had said he would speak to both Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi over the controversy, which has drawn attention across the country. Asked about the confrontation between Uniyal and Daler Mehndi, Dhami said the minister had already addressed the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} “Look, I believe that since there was likely pressure from the public at the time—and the honourable minister, Subodh Uniyal, stated yesterday that he was unaware of Daler Mehndi’s poor health—the minister himself has already come forward to address it,” Dhami said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Look, I believe that since there was likely pressure from the public at the time—and the honourable minister, Subodh Uniyal, stated yesterday that he was unaware of Daler Mehndi’s poor health—the minister himself has already come forward to address it,” Dhami said. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister said the artists involved were accomplished personalities and stressed that Uttarakhand respected writers, artists and scholars.

“Given the circumstances that arose due to public pressure at the time, and since the minister has already issued a statement clarifying that he had no such intent, I believe it is time to bring this matter to a close,” Dhami said.

Asked about Mika Singh’s appeal to him to take action against Uniyal, Dhami said he would speak to both brothers. “I will first speak with Mika. I will also speak with Daler Mehndi. I will talk to both of them—I am friends with both,” the chief minister said.

What happened at the Kunjapuri Mela

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The controversy erupted on Sunday night, October 18, at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, popularly known as the Kunjapuri Mela, in Narendra Nagar, Tehri Garhwal district, where Daler Mehndi was performing as part of the Navratri celebrations.

Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage, interrupted the singer and publicly reprimanded him, accusing him of lip-syncing instead of singing live and claiming he was unable to speak or perform properly. Uniyal also alleged that Mehndi was under the influence of alcohol and reportedly pointed out that he had received an advance payment of ₹35 lakh.

The minister later defended his actions, saying an artist who was unwell or unfit to perform should have declined the engagement. There has been no verification to establish that Mehndi was intoxicated.

Mika Singh seeks apology

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On Wednesday, Mika Singh appealed for an apology in an Instagram post, thanking singers, fans, friends, family and well-wishers for their support.

“My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong,” Mika Singh wrote.

He questioned the public reprimand of a renowned artist on stage, drawing a comparison with how scolding a child in school or college can become a major issue.

“I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated,” he said.