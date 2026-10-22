‘Resolve things through dialogue’: Uttarakhand speaks to Mika Singh amid Daler Mehndi's event row
The controversy centres on a public confrontation between Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal and singer Daler Mehndi during a Navratri event.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to singer Mika Singh over the phone on Thursday amid the controversy surrounding his brother, singer Daler Mehndi, and state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal. Dhami said “any misunderstanding or difference of opinion should be resolved through dialogue and in a cordial atmosphere”.
Officials aware of the matter said Dhami emphasised the importance of communication and mutual understanding during the conversation.
“Uttarakhand has always followed the principle of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ and welcomed guests with warmth and respect,” the chief minister said. He added artists from across the country and the world are welcome in the state and are be treated with due respect.
Deep Dive
“In ‘Devbhoomi’ Uttarakhand, artists from across the country and the world are welcomed and respected wholeheartedly. The state government remains firmly committed to honouring art, culture and artists,” Dhami said.
Earlier in the day, during a press conference, Dhami had said he would speak to both Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi over the controversy, which has drawn attention across the country. Asked about the confrontation between Uniyal and Daler Mehndi, Dhami said the minister had already addressed the matter.
“Look, I believe that since there was likely pressure from the public at the time—and the honourable minister, Subodh Uniyal, stated yesterday that he was unaware of Daler Mehndi’s poor health—the minister himself has already come forward to address it,” Dhami said.
The chief minister said the artists involved were accomplished personalities and stressed that Uttarakhand respected writers, artists and scholars.
“Given the circumstances that arose due to public pressure at the time, and since the minister has already issued a statement clarifying that he had no such intent, I believe it is time to bring this matter to a close,” Dhami said.
Asked about Mika Singh’s appeal to him to take action against Uniyal, Dhami said he would speak to both brothers. “I will first speak with Mika. I will also speak with Daler Mehndi. I will talk to both of them—I am friends with both,” the chief minister said.
What happened at the Kunjapuri Mela
The controversy erupted on Sunday night, October 18, at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, popularly known as the Kunjapuri Mela, in Narendra Nagar, Tehri Garhwal district, where Daler Mehndi was performing as part of the Navratri celebrations.
Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage, interrupted the singer and publicly reprimanded him, accusing him of lip-syncing instead of singing live and claiming he was unable to speak or perform properly. Uniyal also alleged that Mehndi was under the influence of alcohol and reportedly pointed out that he had received an advance payment of ₹35 lakh.
The minister later defended his actions, saying an artist who was unwell or unfit to perform should have declined the engagement. There has been no verification to establish that Mehndi was intoxicated.
Mika Singh seeks apology
On Wednesday, Mika Singh appealed for an apology in an Instagram post, thanking singers, fans, friends, family and well-wishers for their support.
“My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong,” Mika Singh wrote.
He questioned the public reprimand of a renowned artist on stage, drawing a comparison with how scolding a child in school or college can become a major issue.
“I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeraj Santoshi
Neeraj Santoshi is the Chief of Bureau for Hindustan Times in Uttarakhand, where he leads the state reporting team while covering government, politics, environment, wildlife, Uttarakhand High Court, and issues shaping the Himalayan region. With more than two decades in journalism across conflict zones, he has covered politically sensitive regions and environmentally fragile landscapes, and focused on stories that combine public interest with in-depth storytelling. An alumnus of Pune University with a Master’s in Communication Studies, he has reported extensively from Jammu & Kashmir (2003-2010), Madhya Pradesh (2010 to 2018 ) and Uttarakhand (Since 2018), covering subjects ranging from insurgency, elections and governance to wildlife conservation, mining, climate change, agriculture, human rights and social justice. He has covered politics and legislative assemblies of both Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh over more than a decade. Before taking over as Chief of Bureau in Uttarakhand, he served as Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in Madhya Pradesh and earlier reported for both Hindustan Times and The Indian Express in Jammu & Kashmir, where he covered state politics, environment and insurgency-related developments. Over the years, his stories have focused on environmental degradation, wildlife, illegal mining, governance and the changing social fabric of Himalayan states and Central India. He is particularly interested in long-form explanatory journalism, and stories that explore the intersection of ecology, conservation, governance and society. Outside the newsroom, Neeraj enjoys reading widely on neuroscience, consciousness studies, Artificial Intelligence and quantum physics, with a special interest in Kashmiri Tantric Shaivist traditions. He is also passionate about wildlife, mountaineering and the Himalayas, interests that continue to inform his reporting and deepen his understanding of the region he covers.Read More