Sundays, not Fridays, are weekly off in Uttarakhand madrassas: Pushkar Singh Dhami
Dhami said since madrassas function as schools recognised by the education department, its rules and regulations will apply to them as well.
: Weekly holidays at madrassas recognised by the Uttarakhand State Authority for Minority Education (USAME) are observed on Sundays instead of Fridays, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday.
Speaking on the sidelines of a Police Commemoration Day event in Dehradun, Dhami said, “There should be a consistent system for everyone, and all educational institutions should move in the same direction”.
The decision affects madrassas that have received formal recognition under the Uttarakhand State Authority for Minority Education, a regulatory body established in July. The authority replaced a dedicated madrassa board after legislation passed in August last year brought institutions run by Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, and Parsi communities under a single state-monitored framework.
“Since madrassas are now functioning as schools recognised by the education department, its rules and regulations will apply to them equally. Institutions failing to comply with prescribed standards will not be allowed to operate,” Dhami explained.
Surjit Singh Gandhi, chairman of the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority, said the authority has granted recognition under the new law to 76 madrassas in the state, and the education department is currently processing another 114 accreditation applications.
These 76 recognised institutions comprise 44 in Haridwar, 24 in Udham Singh Nagar, six in Dehradun, and two in Nainital must strictly adhere to state department guidelines, including the Sunday holiday rule.
To be sure, there were 452 institutions registered under the now-abolished Madrasa Board.
Uttarakhand, which was the first state in the country to enact the uniform civil code, has also been shutting down madrassas that are operating without approvals.
Parag Madhukar Dhakate, secretary of the minority affairs department, said authorities sealed 250 unregistered madrassas during last year’s crackdown after discovering they were operating without registration and enrolling children from other states.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeraj Santoshi
Neeraj Santoshi is the Chief of Bureau for Hindustan Times in Uttarakhand, where he leads the state reporting team while covering government, politics, environment, wildlife, Uttarakhand High Court, and issues shaping the Himalayan region. With more than two decades in journalism across conflict zones, he has covered politically sensitive regions and environmentally fragile landscapes, and focused on stories that combine public interest with in-depth storytelling. An alumnus of Pune University with a Master’s in Communication Studies, he has reported extensively from Jammu & Kashmir (2003-2010), Madhya Pradesh (2010 to 2018 ) and Uttarakhand (Since 2018), covering subjects ranging from insurgency, elections and governance to wildlife conservation, mining, climate change, agriculture, human rights and social justice. He has covered politics and legislative assemblies of both Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh over more than a decade. Before taking over as Chief of Bureau in Uttarakhand, he served as Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in Madhya Pradesh and earlier reported for both Hindustan Times and The Indian Express in Jammu & Kashmir, where he covered state politics, environment and insurgency-related developments. Over the years, his stories have focused on environmental degradation, wildlife, illegal mining, governance and the changing social fabric of Himalayan states and Central India. He is particularly interested in long-form explanatory journalism, and stories that explore the intersection of ecology, conservation, governance and society. Outside the newsroom, Neeraj enjoys reading widely on neuroscience, consciousness studies, Artificial Intelligence and quantum physics, with a special interest in Kashmiri Tantric Shaivist traditions. He is also passionate about wildlife, mountaineering and the Himalayas, interests that continue to inform his reporting and deepen his understanding of the region he covers.Read More