India News
india news

Respected PM Modi: 4-year-old Assam boy seeks justice for father’s murder

The boy’s father, Saidul Alom Laskar, was killed on December 26, 2016, in Silchar town of Assam's Cachar district when he was just three months old.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The four-year-old boy posted a video on Twitter to seek justice. (Rizwan Sahid Laskar/Twitter)

A four-year-old boy from Assam’s Cachar district has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for justice after the murder of his father more than four years ago. Rizwan Sahid Laskar’s father, Saidul Alom Laskar, was killed on December 26, 2016, in Silchar town of Assam's Cachar district when he was just three months old.

The boy has posted a video on Twitter and can be seen holding a placard that reads ‘I Want Justice’ as he puts in his request to PM Modi, Amit Shah and Sarma. “My name is Rizwan Sahid Laskar. Dear sir, when I was 3 months old, my father was brutally killed by 11 miscreants on December 26, 2016, case number 121/2017. Now, I request the Prime Minister, home minister, and respected chief minister to look after this matter and give justice to us. Thank you so much,” Rizwan Sahid Laskar is heard saying in the 45-second video.

According to reports, Rizwan’s father was a contractor and he was allegedly killed by members of the sand mafia near his office. Jannatul Ferdousy Laskar, his widow, lodged a complaint with the Cachar district police accusing 11 people of their alleged involvement in the murder of her husband, they added. Cachar Police registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPL).

“They had used iron rods and other weapons to kill my husband. Police have arrested nine people but two among the accused persons are yet to be arrested,” Jannatul Ferdousy Laskar, Rizwan’s mother, told India Today. “The accused people are still roaming near our house. We are totally unsafe. We want justice,” she said.

Rizwan’s uncle Mohidul Hoque Laskar said he helped his nephew open a Twitter account and upload the video to seek justice, according to India Today. He said police arrested nine of the accused but they managed to get anticipatory bail.

Topics
cachar district assam news pm modi
TRENDING TOPICS
