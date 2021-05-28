Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

'Respond to market changes': PETA India tells Amul produce vegan milk

PETA India said Amul should not fight market changes and should move to production of vegan milk.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 06:07 PM IST
PETA India asks Amul to produce vegan milk(iStock/HT Archive)

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has asked Amul to make a decision to switch to producing vegan milk.

In a letter to Amul Managing Director R S Sodhi, PETA said the dairy cooperative society should get benefitted from the booming vegan food and milk market.

“We would again like to encourage Amul to benefit from the booming vegan food and milk market, instead of wasting resources trying to fight the demand for plant-based products that is only growing. Other companies are responding to market changes, and Amul can too,” PETA India said.

Sodhi, while replying to a tweet by Ashwini Mahajan, national co-convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, said, “Don't you know dairy farmers are mostly landless. Your designs may kill their only source of livelihood. Mind it milk is in our faith, our traditions, our taste, our food habits an easy and always available source of nutrition."

Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Topics
peta india amul india
