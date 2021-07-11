Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Responsible social ecosystem': New minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's first post on Koo on I-T rules
india news

'Responsible social ecosystem': New minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's first post on Koo on I-T rules

The new IT rules will ensure a safer and responsible social media ecosystem in India, Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on Koo.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday made his first post on Koo.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the new information and technology minister debuted on Koo on Sunday and his first post on the social media platform was on the recently introduced IT rules which, he said, are "empowering". The minister said he reviewed the implementation and the compliance of the Information Technology rules 2021 with minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar. "These guidelines are empowering and protecting users and will ensure a safer and responsible social media ecosystem in India," the minister posted.

The message comes as Twitter India on Sunday inched towards fully complying with the I-T rules by appointing Vinay Prakash as the resident grievance officer for India.

Ashwini Vaishnaw@ashwinivaishnaw
Reviewed the implementation and compliance of Information Technology Rules, 2021 along with my colleague Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar Ji. These guidelines are empowering and protecting users and will ensure a safer and responsible social media ecosystem in India.

After months of conflict with the government over these new IT rules, which came into effect on May 26, Twitter, which has lost its status of an intermediary in the country, has submitted the first compliance report in which it said it has taken action against 133 posts and suspended over 18,000 accounts. Facebook and Google have already released their compliance report according to the new IT rules.

Former IAS officer Ashwini Vaishnaw's appointment as the new IT minister replacing senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad at a time when the government is at loggerheads with Twitter was surprising. As soon as the Odisha BJP leader took charge of the ministry, he said the law of the land should be abided by everyone, making it clear that the change in the ministry does not indicate any change in its approach towards the social media platforms, operating in India.

The new minister's debut on Koo is also significant as Koo is a Twitter-like platform based out of India. The minister is already active on Twitter and has been starting posting updates on the platform. He has joined the Koo in July and his first post on IT rules on this platform carries the message of the government's support to Koo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashwini vaishnaw information technology
TRENDING NEWS

Lilly Singh posts pic with Diljit Dosanjh, shares sweet caption. He replies

Snake strikes at a car, crawls inside it. Video is both fascinating and scary

Six-year-old girl identifies 93 airlines by their plane tails in one minute

This video involving a cat has a hilariously surprising twist. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP