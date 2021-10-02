Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Restore our pay cuts if Covid-19 has subsided: Air India pilots to aviation secretary
india news

Restore our pay cuts if Covid-19 has subsided: Air India pilots to aviation secretary

The email sent to the pilots on Thursday night stated that keeping in mind the improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation, a decision was taken by competent authorities to discontinue full board with effect from midnight of 30.09.2021 within India and 11 other countries that included the US and Canada.
By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The pilots reiterated that they operated the Vande Bharat flights and emergency evacuation missions despite their ‘harsh’ pay cuts. (HT PHOTO.)

Air India Boeing pilots’ union- the Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG) on Friday, wrote to the new aviation secretary and their former chairman and managing director (CMD) Rajiv Bansal requesting him to restore their pay cuts pointing out that there has been a significant reduction in Covid-19 cases.

They also put forth a request to the authorities to restart the ‘full boards facility’ (three-time meal allowance for pilots in domestic and international layovers) that the company via an email, had earlier announced that it would stop..

The email sent to the pilots on Thursday night stated that keeping in mind the improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation, a decision was taken by competent authorities to discontinue full board with effect from midnight of 30.09.2021 within India and 11 other countries that included the US and Canada.

“With the advent of the pandemic, our layover sustenance allowance was drastically cut to approximately one-third of its original sum resulting in a 60–70% cut. Furthermore, our flying allowance was cut by 40%, only in theory, in practice, this cut surmounted to 70-80% due to the significant reduction in the number of flying hours allotted to each pilot,” read the letter.

RELATED STORIES

The pilots reiterated that they operated the Vande Bharat flights and emergency evacuation missions despite their ‘harsh’ pay cuts.

IPG urged Bansal to reverse the full-board cut and also reinstate their wage structure.

“In the interest of the travelling public, we have ensured that to date not a single flight has been disrupted. A large number of our colleagues contracted Covid-19 abroad as a result of operating these flights. Many serious cases led to hospitalization and long term medical grounding but most tragically, a few of our colleagues even lost their lives to the disease. Yet the airline continues to operate with negligible concern for employee welfare,” the pilots said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Former Kerala chief secretary and writer CP Nair dies at 81

2 dead as fresh floods sweep West Bengal, Mamata likely to hold aerial survey today

TN wildlife officer orders hunting of tiger that killed a man

Tamil Nadu plans to vaccinate 15mn against Covid in October mega drive: Govt
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP