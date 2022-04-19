Retaliate with optimum strength to any attack on Muslims, says UP cleric

The mohatmim (rector) of Islamic seminary Darul Uloom of Deoband in western Uttar Pradesh has reportedly called upon Muslims to face with “guts and wits” and “retaliate with optimum strength” any attacks on the community.

In a purported video that has gone viral on social media, rector Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani is heard saying that “death is inevitable and offering themselves to others like a coward does not portray you (as) a true follower of Islam”.

The rector reportedly made the remark while addressing a gathering of followers at a khankah in Varanasi on Friday. Khankah is a mosque where the grave of a pir (spiritual guide) is present.

“We are all custodians of peace and harmony. But retaliate with optimum strength given by Allah, instead of raising slogans on the rooftops, if attacks were made on your life, property and pride. Death is inevitable and offering themselves to others like a coward does not portray you (as) a true follower of Islam,” Nomani is heard saying in the video.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

The rector’s alleged statement comes at a time the country is witnessing an increase in communal clashes and violence across several states.

Nomani also advised members of the minority community “to present a true picture of Islam to the world so that the wrong image of Islam and Muslims imprinted on peoples’ minds could be cleaned”.

He further asked Muslims to “apologise for their sins and adopt Islamic teachings to live a life accordingly”.

While the rector was not available for a comment, Ashraf Usmani, Darul Uloom’s media-incharge, confirmed that the rector made the statement during an interaction with people in a khankah in Varanasi on Friday.

