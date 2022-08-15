Retd soldier among 2 dead in state during I-Day celebrations

Two people died in separate incidents across the state during Independence Day celebrations, said police on Monday.

In the first incident, a retired soldier died while he was saluting the national flag during an Independence Day celebration in Kodagu district. The programme was held near Amrit Sarovar of old station under the limits of Kutrupadi gram panchayat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased identified as Gangadhara Gowda had arrived for the flag hoisting ceremony on Monday morning, said police. According to police, he didn’t have any medical problems, however, he suddenly collapsed during the function. Police said that Gowda is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest and probe is on in the matter. Though he was rushed to hospital, he died on the way.

In another incident, a 33-year-old software engineer fell to his death on Sunday while hoisting the national flag at his home in Bengaluru’s Hennur area. The man, identified as Vishwas Kumar, fell from the second-floor terrace of the two-floor building in which he and his family lived. Kumar was rushed to hospital but was declared dead due to multiple injuries, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar who belongs to Dakshina Kannada, worked at a private IT firm in the city. Meanwhile, Hennur police said that Vishnukumar was fastening the flag around 1.45 pm when he lost balance and fell to the ground. “Narayan Bhat (Kumar’s father) shifted him to Sagar Apollo Hospital. However, he succumbed to head injuries around 5 pm,” Hennur Ppolice said. He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.