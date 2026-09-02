‘Grateful to Lord Ram’: Retd Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra’s first reaction after being named Ayodhya temple’s first CEO

After being appointed as the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram Temple by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday, retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra expressed his gratitude to Lord Ram, saying, "mai Shri Ram ka abhari hu" (I'm grateful to Lord Ram).

Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra (Retd) has been decorated with several military honours, including the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal. (File/@rashtrapatibhvn X)

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In his first reaction, while speaking to news agency ANI, Mishra said, “...I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 43 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, He has given me the opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and Sri Ram bhakts.”

He further thanked the selection committee, the Trust and Lord Ram for being given this responsibility. “I pray to God to grant me the capability so that I can shoulder it well,” Mishra added.

Deep Dive What are the key responsibilities of the newly appointed CEO of the Ram Temple trust? The CEO is responsible for developing systems and operational practices, managing the trust's activities, overseeing the staff, and ensuring compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements. How was Jeetendra Mishra selected as the first CEO of the Ram Temple trust? Jeetendra Mishra was chosen from 5,585 applications after a rigorous selection process conducted by a three-member committee, which shortlisted him among three candidates for the role. Why was the appointment of a CEO significant for the Ram Temple trust? The CEO's appointment marks a shift towards professional corporate management, aimed at improving trust governance and restoring public confidence after incidents related to donation theft.

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{{^usCountry}} The decision to appoint Mishra was taken at a meeting attended by Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Swami Kamalnayan Das, interim general secretary Dr Krishna Mohan, trustee Mahant Dinendra Das and treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision to appoint Mishra was taken at a meeting attended by Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Swami Kamalnayan Das, interim general secretary Dr Krishna Mohan, trustee Mahant Dinendra Das and treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, among others. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | Ram temple trust appoints retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as temple’s first CEO

5,585 applications for post

There were 5,585 applications for the post, of which three candidates were shortlisted. Mishra was eventually selected to head the Trust.

The appointment comes amid the controversy over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The alleged theft led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary in June.

Who is Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd)?

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Born in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, Air Marshal (retired) Jeetendra Mishra served as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor and directed air operations during the mission, ensuring air superiority. He was awarded the the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for for his role in Operation Sindoor.

Also read | Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, who led air ops in Op Sindoor, to head Ram temple trust | All you need to know

He retired from the Indian Air Force on April 30, 2026, after nearly 40 years of service. His career culminated with his appointment as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, from January 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026. Earlier, he served as Deputy Chief, Integrated Defence Staff (Operations). Mishra also held several senior appointments at the Air Headquarters, including director of the Operational Planning and Assessment Group.

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Mishra is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune, the Air Force Test Pilots School, Bengaluru, the Air Command and Staff College in the US and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.

He was commissioned into the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. An experimental test pilot and fighter combat leader, Mishra has logged more than 3,000 flying hours across over 18 aircraft types.

(With inputs from Pawan Dixit)