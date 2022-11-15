Retired army soldier run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole in Karnataka

A retired army soldier from Karnataka’s Mandya district was run over by a truck on Sunday night after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid a pothole, police said on Monday.

Madya police identified the deceased as Nayak Kumar SN (retd) (37), a resident Mandya.

According to police, he was run over by a truck when he slipped off his motorcycle in Mandya town on Sunday night.

“We have registered a case against the truck driver for rash and negligent driving. Investigation is on,” said a senior police officer.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over Kumar’s death. “The series of victims of potholes lying on the roads across the state is very worrying. I am deeply saddened by the death of a retired soldier on the road in Mandya. Is there no solution for Karnataka’s poor roads?” he tweeted.

Municipal authorities in the state capital of Bengaluru — around 100 km from Mandya — have often received flak for the condition of roads in the city.

Lashing out at the administration for not acting on repairing bad roads that have already claimed many lives, Kumaraswamy claimed that he had sanctioned a sum of ₹50 crore for the repair of roads, including where the accident took place in Mandya City Municipal Council limits when he was the chief minister. “Unfortunately, the BJP government, after coming to power, withdrew the allocation for political reasons,” he alleged, in a series of tweets.

“The government should provide immediate compensation to the aggrieved family,” the former CM added.

Kumar’s death comes days after Umadevi,50, fell off a scooter and was run over by a bus in Rajajinagar area of Bengaluru. She was riding pillion on the scooter being driven by her daughter Vanitha. She fell when Vanitha tried to swerve to avoid a pothole and was run over by a state transport bus — sustaining severe injuries to her head and legs, her daughter had said.

