Revamped Clock Tower is Srinagar’s new attraction

The newly-renovated historic Clock Tower at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk has emerged as a favourite tourist spot, capturing the attention of both local residents and outsiders.

People gather in front of the newly renovated Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Independence Day. (ANI)

Popularly known as the ‘Ghanta Ghar’, the Clock Tower underwent a major makeover under the Srinagar Smart City Project and was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, on the eve of Independence Day. The tower was illuminated in the colours of the national flag as a large number of people braved rain to join the inaugural event.

“I have always heard about Lal Chowk, but today, I saw it. The renovated tower looks great and is a huge attraction among tourists. I am visiting Kashmir for the first time and am glad I visited the tower,” Mahesh Kumar, a tourist from Mumbai, said.

“Many people, especially tourists, visit this place in the evenings, take selfies and spend some time. This is a new attraction in the city after Polo View market. We are hopeful that our business will also get a boost,” Nazir Ahmad, who deals in Kashmir Arts in the area, said.

Sadiya, a local resident, expects the Ghanta Ghar will be another option for the people of the city to hang out after the Polo View market. “Revamping is good as it will be a change of scene for everyone. Earlier, the Polo View market was renovated and it has become very beautiful and has turned into a tourist hot spot,” she said.

The business community in the area, which complained of losses during the course of the maintenance of the Clock Tower, hopes it will be all worth the trouble.

“The main question is the impact the renovation will have on businesses here. We are looking forward to positive effects on trade. Hope these changes don’t lead to only hangout stations but also help in revival of business sentiment,” Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries joint secretary general Umar Nazir Tibet Baqal said.

