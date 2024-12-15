Revanth launches uniform diet menu in residential schools, hostels across Telangana

The Telangana government on Saturday launched “uniform diet menu” increasing the quantity of food and also hiked the allocation of funds by 40% to improve the quality of food at the residential institutions and welfare hostels across the state. The Telangana government on Saturday launched “uniform diet menu” with enhanced quality and increased the quantity of food (PTI)

Launching the programme at social welfare residential school at Chilkoor on the outskirts of Hyderabad, chief minister A Revanth Reddy said his government has increased the allocation of funds to food for students in all residential schools and hostels by 40%, for the first time after eight years.

He said: “In addition to the diet charges revision, we have announced an unprecedented 200% increase in cosmetic charges (charges paid for purchasing hair oil, soaps, face powder, sanitary napkins etc) for girl students, for the first time in the last 16 years, keeping in view of increased prices and the difficulties faced by the students.”

“The increased mess charges and cosmetic charges in Telangana are the highest in the country,” he said.

Stating that his government was making all efforts to upgrade the skills of the students and make them partners in the reconstruction of Telangana state, the chief minister said it was also working hard to remove the misconception that the students of the government schools were inferior to those in the private schools.

He pointed out that the government residential schools, first started by the Congress government headed by PV Narasimha Rao in 1971, had produced several IAS and IPS officers and other famous personalities.

He said that his government was aimed at reforming the education system and enhance the educational standards in residential schools to instil confidence among the SC, ST, OBC and minority students.

Stating that teachers in government schools were more qualified than their counterparts in private schools, Revanth Reddy said they should put in their best efforts to produce multitalented students. It was the responsibility of government teachers to see that the students get the best education in their schools, he said.

He also asked teachers to encourage students to excel in other talents. Government is ready to provide facilities for required training, he said.

Referring to the recent incidents of food poisoning in various schools, the chief minister directed the school managements to see that such incidents does not recur. The CM said he had instructed the officials to see that the schools would get funds through green channel by 10th of every month.

He instructed the officials and public representatives to visit residential schools two to three days a week. “I will also visit residential schools during his every official tour in the state. stringent action will be initiated against those who failed to perform their duties,” he added.

Meanwhile, all cabinet ministers of chief minister, MLAs and other public representatives took part in the “Uniform Diet Menu” launched the programme in all residential schools in their respective districts.

Senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao criticised the symbolic visits to residential institutions by the chief minister, emphasising that these visits do not address the pressing challenges on the ground.

He called for actionable solutions, including providing basic necessities like hot water and winter clothing for students, and ensuring timely disbursement of funds to pay hostel staff and address infrastructure issues.

“Why have hostel funds not been released for six months despite the claim of a “green channel” for fund allocation,” he asked.