Revanth on visit to US, S Korea to seek investments for Telangana

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday left for a 12-day visit to the US and South Korea to seek industrial investments in the state. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday left for a 12-day visit to the US and South Korea to seek industrial investments in the state (ANI)

An official statement from the chief minister’s office said Revanth, who is accompanied by senior officials of the industries department, will return to Hyderabad on August 14. “State industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu will also leave for the US on Sunday morning and will join the chief minister,” the statement said.

It further stated that the tour aims to attract investments for the state during meetings with CEOs and industrialists across various sectors, including IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and research and development. Key investment announcements are anticipated from these engagements.

According to the CM’s itinerary, Revanth will be meeting the Indian diaspora at New Jersey and engage with business leaders. His agenda includes a breakfast meeting with the CEO of Cognizant and one-on-one sessions with senior leaders from Cigna, Arcesium, Corning, and Zoetis.

Revanth Reddy will attend a CEO Roundtable lunch hosted by the Consul General of India and hold discussions with executives from ARGA Investment Management, P&G, and Rapid7.

In Washington DC, he will meet with the World Bank president to explore potential collaborations. He will then proceed to Dallas, Texas, to visit the headquarters of Charles Schwab and meet senior officials from American Airlines. He is expected to attend a business roundtable hosted by ITServe Alliance and interactions with Indian diaspora leaders.

In California, Reddy will visit Apple Park, meet with the Apple Manufacturing team and Trinet CEO, and hold discussions with Aurum Group regarding data centre expansion in Hyderabad.

He will also engage with executives from Amgen, Renesas, and AMAT, and participate in a business roundtable focused on the semiconductor sector. Further meetings are scheduled with senior leaders from Google, Amazon, ZScaler, Enovix, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Revanth Reddy will leave for South Korea on August 11, where he will meet with executives from Yuyu Pharma, Hyundai Motors, and the Korean Federation of Textiles Industry. Discussions with leaders from LS Holdings, LG Electronics, GS Caltex, and Celltrion are planned, along with visits to the Korean National Sports University and the Han River Project.