'Revenge, homophobia...': Trinamool MP's criticism after SC's collegium remarks

The Supreme Court's latest comments on the delay of appointment of judges after recommendations were made by the Collegium to the government have prompted strong reactions from those in the opposition. Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has criticized the government, accusing it of "homophobia" and "bigotry".

Quoting the top court, the Trinamool MP wrote in a tweet: "Once Collegium reiterates a name, it is the end of chapter... government is crossing the Rubicon by keeping names pending like this,' : SC 11 reiterated names not cleared by Centre - BJP governed by homophobia, bigotry & revenge even in vital judicial appointments. Shame. (sic)”.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had responded strongly on Union Law Minister Kiren Rijju’s comments on the Collegium. “It is frustrating the whole system because you hold back the names without saying what your reservation is. This is not acceptable...You are effectively frustrating the method of appointment,” the bench had said, stressing that the Centre was bound to follow the Collegium decision. The government's remark - that appointment of judges is “alien” to the Constitution - drew sharp reactions.

The government has asked the Supreme Court Collegium, a report by news agency PTI further stated, to reconsider 20 files related to the appointment of high court judges, including that of advocate Saurabh Kirpal who has candidly spoken about his gay status. His name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, for elevation as a Delhi High Court judge

(With inputs from PTI)

