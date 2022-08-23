Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge of corporate affairs secretary

Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj on Monday was given additional charge of secretary in ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) after former secretary Rajesh Verma was made secretary to President Droupadi Murmu on August 18, according to the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions.

Bajaj will continue with the additional charge till the appointment of a regular secretary or until further orders, the ministry added.

“The Competent Authority (Appointments Committee of the Cabinet or ACC) has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs to Shri Tarun Bajaj, lAS (1988 batch, Haryana cadre), Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the ACC secretariat said in a statement on Monday.

ACC comprises the Prime Minister and home minister.

Verma, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of 1987-batch Odisha cadre was appointed as corporate affairs secretary on June 1, 2020.

Bajaj, who is serving as revenue secretary since April 6, 2021, also held the post of secretary, economic affairs, between April 30, 2020 and April 5, 2021, according to official records.

Bajaj is expected to superannuate on November 30, unless he is given an extension ahead of Union budget 2023-24.