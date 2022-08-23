Home / India News / Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge of corporate affairs secretary

Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge of corporate affairs secretary

india news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 12:27 AM IST

Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj on Monday was given additional charge of secretary in ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) after former secretary Rajesh Verma was made secretary to President Droupadi Murmu on August 18, according to the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj on Monday was given additional charge of secretary in ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) after former secretary Rajesh Verma was made secretary to President Droupadi Murmu on August 18, according to the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions.

Bajaj will continue with the additional charge till the appointment of a regular secretary or until further orders, the ministry added.

“The Competent Authority (Appointments Committee of the Cabinet or ACC) has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs to Shri Tarun Bajaj, lAS (1988 batch, Haryana cadre), Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the ACC secretariat said in a statement on Monday.

ACC comprises the Prime Minister and home minister.

Verma, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of 1987-batch Odisha cadre was appointed as corporate affairs secretary on June 1, 2020.

Bajaj, who is serving as revenue secretary since April 6, 2021, also held the post of secretary, economic affairs, between April 30, 2020 and April 5, 2021, according to official records.

Bajaj is expected to superannuate on November 30, unless he is given an extension ahead of Union budget 2023-24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out