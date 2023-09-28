Reward? Asks opposition as Ramesh Bidhuri gets poll duty in Sachin Pilot's Tonk amid row

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri who was issued a showcause notice by the party after he abused BSP's Muslim MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha has been given the election duty in Rajasthan's Tonk. Congress' Sachin Pilot is Tonk's MLA. Opposition leaders said giving responsibility of the election in-charge amid the storm over his comments on Danish Ali only shows Bidhuri is being rewarded for his action. "How does showcaused person be given new role by BJP? @narendramodi ji - is this your Sneha Yatra for minorities, your love outreach?" Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said.

Ramesh Bidhuri was under fire for abusing BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

"Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas—yeh sab hai inka bakwaas," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Ramesh Bidhuri's comments on Danish Ali drew flak and defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret for the comments. The BJP too did not delay taking action against the controversial MP issuing a showcause notice to him. However, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who was present inside the House when the exchange between Bidhuri and Danish Ali took place gave a different twist to the incident and said Danish Ali incited Bidhuri by using some derogatory words -- a charge that Danish Ali rejected. Several BJP leaders took Bidhuri's side and demanded a probe into his conduct, while the opposition leaders rallied behind Danish. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi went to meet Danish at his residence a day after the incident took place.

In the aftermath of the row, Danish Ali on Wednesday said he had been receiving hateful and threatening messages. "Since the parliament episode came to light last Friday, some individuals are sending hateful messages and issuing threats to my life. Hope Delhi Police will notice and take appropriate action," Dansih posted on X and tagged Union home minister Amit Shah.

