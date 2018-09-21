Rewari gangrape case: Accused soldier’s wife leaves village, wants marriage annulled

After being questioned daily about the whereabouts of her husband, the wife of armyman Pankaj, one of the main accused in the Rewari gangrape case, has left their village to never return and wants their marriage annulled.

Pankaj, who is posted in Rajasthan, and his co-accused Manish are on the run while the third key accused Nishu has been arrested. The trio had drugged and gangraped a 19-year-old Rewari girl when she was on her way to a coaching centre at Kanina in Mahendragarh district on September 12.

While village sarpanch Sarita Devi refused to talk on the matter, her husband Amit Kumar confirmed that Pankaj’s wife has left the village.

He said that a few days after the incident, Pankaj’s father-in-law had come to the village and took his daughter with him. He said, “Before leaving the house, she told my wife that she will never return and wants their marriage annulled.”

Accused’s sister urges him to surrender

Meanwhile, Pankaj’s sister appeared before mediapersons and appealed his brother to surrender.

Meanwhile, talking to Hindustan Times in Hisar, All India Congress Committee communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, said, “Even nine days after the incident, police have failed to nab two of the main accused. While chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is busy in issuing statements on safai abhiyan, the law and order condition has deteriorated in the state.”

Besides Nishu, police arrested two more accused — Deendayal and Sanjeev on Sunday. Deendayal is the owner of the tubewell room where the crime was committed, while Sanjeev is a registered medical practitioner (RMP) who attended the victim when her health condition deteriorated.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 18:28 IST