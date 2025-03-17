RG Kar case: Supreme Court rejects plea of victim's kin for fresh CBI probe, asks them to knock HC door

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by the parents of the on-duty doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last August. Junior doctors and social activists tribute to the sculpture, titled 'Cry of the Hour' in memory of Abhaya, the slain trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital on her birthday in Kolkata, India, on Sunday, February 9, 2025.(Hindustan Times/Samir Jana)

The plea sought fresh CBI investigation in the case in which one accused Sanjay Roy was awarded imprisonment for life by a Sealdah court in January.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna-led bench observed that the victim's parents may pursue the plea before the Calcutta high court, news agency PTI reported.

The CBI had investigated the case after it was handed over to the central agency in September. After the Sealdah court verdict, CBI had gone to the high court to appeal against the sentence. The agency demanded the death penalty for the accused

In the case in the Supreme Court, senior advocate Karuna Nundi appeared for the victim's parents. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta represented the CBI.

RG Kar victim’s family yet to get her death certificate

The father of the victim of the rape and murder inside the RG Kar hospital last week claimed that though over seven months have passed after the incident, the family is yet to get the death certificate of their daughter and have been running from pillar to post for it.

The father of the deceased post-graduate trainee alleged officials of the Swasthya Bhavan (health department headquarters), the hospital, and Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s borough concerned are not cooperating with them.

"We have not yet got the death certificate of my daughter. We are being harassed by the officials at various departments whenever we go for the certificate. They are telling us that giving the death certificate is against the rules," the father told PTI.

He said that it seems neither chief minister Mamata Banerjee who is also the health minister, nor Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim has any clue about this.